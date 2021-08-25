Kurt Angle Describes What It Was Like To Kiss Stephanie McMahon

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOlympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle spoke on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, about his SummerSlam 2000 match against Triple H and The Rock. The three wrestling legends faced off in the main event of the show. The build up for the match featured Angle having a crush on Stephanie McMahon, Triple H’s girlfriend at the time. Angle spoke about having to kiss Stephanie on live television and what made the situation even more awkward.

