Freshman and Junior Varsity Football to Open Season

Humidity, mosquitos, cramping and Vikings couldn’t stop our Chargers Football team, who claimed victory at home on Autism Awareness night! Leading the way offensively for KML was senior running back Brandon Kabelowsky, who rushed 16 times for 90 yards and a key 26 yard 4th quarter touchdown. Senior QB Jake Freeman passed for 69 yards and rushed for 49 yards and a 36 yard touchdown. Junior Ben Schaewe also found the end zone with an 8 yard scamper for the first Chargers score. Leading receivers were Junior Trey Leuhring with 42 yards and Senior Spencer Stern with 33 yards. The defense held the Vikings to just 66 yards rushing and 56 yards passing. Senior OLB Jacob Buck had 7 tackles and a sack, senior OLB Isaiah Zulegar 7 tackles and a sack, senior DB Ben Zylka 6 tackles and a forced fumble, Junior ILB Justice Aubrey 6 tackles and an interception, Junior DB Matthew Thistle 3 tackles and an interception and Senior DB Mason Knueppel 3 tackles and a fumble recovery. The whole team battled hard all night in tough conditions to secure the victory. It was the first time the Chargers have started 1-0 under 4th year head coach David Kren and his staff, and the first time KML has started the season with a victory since 2011. The Chargers travel to Watertown Luther Prep on Friday.