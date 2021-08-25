Cancel
Freshman and Junior Varsity Football to Open Season

By Admin
frankenmuthathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frankenmuth Eagles Freshman team will open the 2021 season at home this Wednesday against the Goodrich Martians. Game time is 4:30 pm. The Eagle Junior Varsity game will start after the Freshman game at approximately 6:00 pm.

frankenmuthathletics.com

Comments / 0

#Open Season#Eagles#Goodrich#American Football#Eagle Junior Varsity
