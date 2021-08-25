Cancel
WWE

Edge Switching To WWE RAW Roster Soon?

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Shop is now listing WWE Hall of Famer Edge as a RAW Superstar in certain sections of the website. This might be an indication of Edge switching from SmackDown to RAW in the near future. It should be noted that Edge is still being listed as a SmackDown Superstar...

