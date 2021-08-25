Cancel
Jefferson County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Jefferson County through 430 AM CDT At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pleasant Plain to near Libertyville. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Maharishi Vedic City, Pleasant Plain, Brookville, Fairfield Municipal Airport, Mac Coon Access, Salina, Perlee, East Pleasant Plain, Germanville, Beckwith and Jefferson County Fairgrounds. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Jefferson County, IA
Jefferson, IA
Libertyville, IA
