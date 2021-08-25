The superyacht concept with an infinity pool and open-air cinema

Oceanco’s 90 metre DAR has fixed a perennial problem: how to enhance the views from inside while keeping the outside from looking in. A group of journalists lingers over a sculptural bar, while a yard employee leads another wide-eyed writer past delicate leaf shapes traced in the floor of the light-filled spa, towards butterflies so vividly painted on the bathroom wall that they seem ready to fly away when the door opens. We’re exploring the treasure trove of details on the 90 metre Oceanco superyacht DAR at the Monaco Yacht Show, and it is bewitching us. But there is one feature that stops everyone dead: the panorama of Monaco unfurling behind a glass wall.