Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

The superyacht concept with an infinity pool and open-air cinema

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 65-meter SEE concept ship features a 3D outdoor cinema that converts into a large oceanfront terrace, plus sauna, steam room, hot tub and a kitchen equipped with a sushi counter, fermentation chamber and mushroom lab.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

633K+
Followers
95K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#Oceanfront#Superyacht#Lateral Naval Architects#Chef#Twin#German#Lazzarini Design Studio#Saturnia#Cnn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsCNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Mississippi StateCNN

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flow

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Meet Rex, a Regal 417-Foot Expedition Yacht Concept With an Underwater Lounge and Helicopter Parking

Harrison Eidsgaard has just unveiled the crown jewel of expedition yachts. The new concept goes by the name of Rex—Latin, of course, for “king.” Quite fittingly, the 417-footer sports a regal exterior that commands attention on the high seas along with a royally good assortment of amenities. The UK design studio penned the vessel for an exacting client who was craving “something different.” As such, all the typical superyacht features have been elevated for the upper crust. Case in point: the princely owner’s suite. It comprises four private terraces, two jacuzzis and a private gym for its discerning occupant. The 10 guest suites,...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Meet Silver Edge, a 260-Foot Superyacht Concept With Its Own Winter Garden and Glass-Bottomed Pool

The newest concept by SilverYachts is a shining example of marine design in more ways than one. The 260-footer, aptly christened Silver Edge, sports a gleaming hull and superstructure forged exclusively from aluminum, along with a host of other glitzy amenities. The Australian yard again penned the vessel in partnership with renowned naval architect and designer Espen Øino, who has played an instrumental role in the realization of the Silver fleet. Silver Edge has been imbued with the yard’s DNA, which is the epitome of pure industrial chic. Replete with sleek lines, the superyacht will have a wide beam spanning roughly 33...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Benetti motor yacht Inspiration for sale

The 38.1 metre Benetti motor yacht Inspiration has been listed for sale by Bob Fritsky at Northrop & Johnson. Hull No 3 in the Benetti Fast 125 series, she was delivered in 2017 and most recently refitted in 2021. British design studio RWD brought its extensive superyacht experience to bear on the project, with Tanganyika frisé, glossy ebony and Thai woodwork offsetting the pale furniture and nickel detailing.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Bering’s New 77-Foot Pocket Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nonstop for a Total of 22 Days

Bering Yacht’s new pocket explorer may be small, but that doesn’t make it any less mighty. The 77-footer, which has just been delivered after 18 months of construction, offers specs that belie her relatively small stature. The B77 explorer, known as Veronika, was designed in-house for a family of thrill-seeking adventurers and can cruise the ocean nonstop for a total of 22 days. This is highly unusual for a vessel of such proportions and sets a new standard for the class. Veronika’s range is also on par with that of a much bigger boat. Fitted with a pair of Cummins QSM engines,...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

DAR: On board the 90 metre shark-inspired superyacht

Oceanco’s 90 metre DAR has fixed a perennial problem: how to enhance the views from inside while keeping the outside from looking in. A group of journalists lingers over a sculptural bar, while a yard employee leads another wide-eyed writer past delicate leaf shapes traced in the floor of the light-filled spa, towards butterflies so vividly painted on the bathroom wall that they seem ready to fly away when the door opens. We’re exploring the treasure trove of details on the 90 metre Oceanco superyacht DAR at the Monaco Yacht Show, and it is bewitching us. But there is one feature that stops everyone dead: the panorama of Monaco unfurling behind a glass wall.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

70m Heesen motor yacht Galactica Super Nova for sale

The 70.07 metre Heesen motor yacht Galactica Super Nova has been jointly listed for sale by Burgess and Arcon Yachts. Built in aluminium by Heesen to a design by Espen Oeino International, she was delivered in 2016 as the flagship of the Dutch shipyard. She welcomes 12 guests in six...
Carscruiseindustrynews.com

Scenic Discovery Yachts Offers ‘Once-in-Lifetime Experiences’

Despite Scenic Cruises being a well-established brand, its immersion into the expedition market is a relatively new venture. The Scenic Eclipse was delivered in 2019 and christened by actress Dame Helen Mirren, with “great fanfare,” Scenic Group’s Vice President of Sales, Ann Chamberlin, said, according to 2021 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
Animalstravelawaits.com

Giraffes And Guests Mingle At This Kenyan Hotel’s New Infinity Pool

Giraffe Manor — the luxury lodge in Nairobi, Kenya, known for its giraffes that wander the property and even poke their heads through open windows — is about to become even more popular with giraffe enthusiasts. The Safari Collection, which owns Giraffe Manor and three other luxury lodges in Kenya,...
Interior Designbrightside.me

10 Decorating Mistakes That Make a House Look Old-Fashioned and Boring

Having the home of your dreams goes beyond how big or luxurious a house is. It’s really about how happy you are in the place you’ve created. To that end, the elements you have inside, like furniture and decor, are critical. But perhaps you’ve seen beautiful boards on Pinterest and gotten frustrated because your home doesn’t look exactly the same.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

New Royal Caribbean Ship Leaves on Sea Trials

Royal Caribbean International's new Wonder of the Seas has departed on sea trials from Chantiers de l'Atlantique where she is under construction. The Oasis-class ship will now spend a few days at sea, testing systems and performance with teams from the shipyard, vendors, class society and other stakeholders aboard. Originally...
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does an Epoxy Garage Floor Cost?

If you’re tired of the plain concrete flooring in your garage, you may be interested in long-lasting epoxy flooring. Epoxy is a rugged and durable finish that will transform dull garage flooring into a gleaming surface. According to HomeAdvisor, epoxy garage floor costs range from $1,447 to $3,006, with the national average at $2,227. An epoxy floor is tough and resistant to oil, grease, and chemicals while protecting against scuffs and scrapes. This garage floor coating comes in a variety of colors and blends of decorative flakes. Epoxy is also available in metallic hues and customizable colors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy