The superyacht concept with an infinity pool and open-air cinema

If you’re tired of the plain concrete flooring in your garage, you may be interested in long-lasting epoxy flooring. Epoxy is a rugged and durable finish that will transform dull garage flooring into a gleaming surface. According to HomeAdvisor, epoxy garage floor costs range from $1,447 to $3,006, with the national average at $2,227. An epoxy floor is tough and resistant to oil, grease, and chemicals while protecting against scuffs and scrapes. This garage floor coating comes in a variety of colors and blends of decorative flakes. Epoxy is also available in metallic hues and customizable colors.
Comments / 0