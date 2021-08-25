Cancel
Cape Rep's 'Edward Tulane' Explore's A Doll's Life

Cape Cod Chronicle
 5 days ago

Can a doll comprehend what we say to it? Can it understand how much it's loved? And if it can, does it care? Well if one believes that a doll has thoughts behind that painted-on face, how would we react if we found out it wasn’t very likable? In the Cape Rep’s production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” based on the book by Kate DiCamillo and adapted by Dwayne Hartford, we witness the love a child has for a doll that doesn’t seem to care about her and its journey of love lost and love found.

