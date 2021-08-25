Musical 'Secret Garden' Hits All The Right Notes

We all need a “secret garden” to escape to or to tend to, especially after the year or two we’ve had! Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved book “The Secret Garden” is a tale of change and how we deal with change when tragedy is its impetus. Some seek out a secret garden while others choose to ignore its existence. The Cape Cod Theatre Company/Harwich Junior Theatre’s Susan Kosoff (book and lyrics) and Jane Staab (music) have created an adaptation that young people will adore and cause older folks to smile with recognition.