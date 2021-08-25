State Likely To Require Masks In Schools
A few weeks after Monomoy Superintendent of Schools Scott Carpenter announced his recommendation that students wear masks when the return to class this fall, state education officials are following suit. On Tuesday, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to authorize the education commissioner to require masks for all public K-12 students and teachers through Oct. 1, go give time for more people to get vaccinated.capecodchronicle.com
