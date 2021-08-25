Cancel
State Likely To Require Masks In Schools

Cape Cod Chronicle
 5 days ago

A few weeks after Monomoy Superintendent of Schools Scott Carpenter announced his recommendation that students wear masks when the return to class this fall, state education officials are following suit. On Tuesday, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to authorize the education commissioner to require masks for all public K-12 students and teachers through Oct. 1, go give time for more people to get vaccinated.

Scott Carpenter
Karyn Polito
Charlie Baker
#K 12 School #Cdc #High School #Monomoy Superintendent
Johnston County, NCCharlotteObserver.com

NC teacher won’t wear mask at school. It could cost 2 months pay and ultimately her job

A Johnston County high school teacher has been sent home for refusing to follow the school district’s requirement to wear a face mask in school. Aurora Preston, an English teacher at South Johnston High School in Four Oaks, argues that it should be her constitutional right whether she wears a face mask. She faces up to nine weeks of unpaid leave and could lose her job as a result of her decision to not mask up on campus.
Bucks County, PAinquirer.com

Central Bucks parents sue after school board votes against mask mandate

A group of parents of children with special needs sued the Central Bucks School District late Friday, alleging the district’s plan to start the school year Monday without masks or other COVID-19 mitigation measures violates their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit — backed by a fund-raiser...
EducationBluefield Daily Telegraph

School systems to decide: State leaves fate of masks for students, staff to local boards

CHARLESTON — As kids return to school later this month, the decision on a mask policy for students and staff will be left up to local school systems in West Virginia. Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that local superintendents and school boards will decide what is best for their communities.
Educationcoalvalleynews.com

Parents, teachers, students speak about mask mandate

FOSTER – Parents, teachers and students spoke during the public comment portion of a Boone County Schools regular session on Monday regarding a mask mandate put into play for students, teachers and staff on Aug. 10 by the Boone County school board. The 4-1 vote resulted in a requirement for...
Washington StateSeattle Times

State superintendent’s emergency rule will penalize Washington schools not complying with mask, vaccine requirements

Washington school districts that “willfully” violate state COVID-19 health mandates are at risk of losing state funding, the state’s top school official said Wednesday, but they will be given at least two chances to come into compliance. Chris Reykdal, state superintendent of public instruction, filed an emergency rule outlining the...
Tallahassee, FLbocaratontribune.com

Judge bans Gov. DeSantis’ mask mandate

A Tallahassee judge recently blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order on masks. As reported by CBS 12 News, the judge ruled that school districts should be able to implement mask mandates in public schools. Florida parents have also sued the governor, the Department of Education and the education commissioner in...
EducationPosted by
TIME

Parents Had Dreamed of a Smooth Return to School This Fall. This Is the Nightmare We're Facing Instead

Across the U.S. children are heading back to school , despite spiking COVID-19 cases. The emergence of the more contagious Delta variant as the most prominent virus strain in the country is causing concern for parents. Not only are they worried about the health and safety of their kids, they have been dealing with a childcare crisis for the past year and a half and now that seems unlikely to end anytime soon.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Pandemic aid to schools has few strings attached

As the federal government releases historic sums of pandemic aid to the nation’s schools, it’s urging them to dream big and invest in seismic changes that will benefit students for generations to come. But many districts say they have more urgent problems to tackle first. In Detroit, that means fixing...
Educationwogx.com

Students could get vouchers if schools force them to mask up

The Florida Board of Education is equating the mask policies for school to bullying. They approved an emergency order allowing parents to use Hope Scholarship funds to transfer students to a private school or another district if the health protocols pose a health or educational danger to children.
EducationNewark Post

Christina School District to require masks for all students and staff this fall

The Christina School District will mandate masks for all students and staff this fall, regardless of vaccination status, officials announced Tuesday night. Superintendent Dan Shelton said Christina’s decision is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Delaware Division of Public Health. Last week, in response to the highly transmissible delta variant, the CDC said all students and staff should wear masks in schools regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

