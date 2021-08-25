Wastewater Focus Of October Special Town Meeting

HARWICH - Selectmen have scheduled a special town meeting for Oct. 18 that will focus primarily on wastewater funding issues. Plans to address a Monomoy Regional School District regional agreement amendment relating to a funding disparity between the district's elementary schools will not be acted upon in the special session (see story on page 3). The need to change the regional school agreement was one of the early indicators there would need to be a special town meeting this fall, but officials learned from school officials this week that the agreement can only be amended at an annual town meeting. Selectman Larry Ballantine said he wanted to have another attorney look at the language in the regional agreement.