Music

How to Survive a Music Festival Now You’re Old

By VICE Staff
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Ageing is often a matter of understanding your ever-increasing limitations and adapting accordingly. Commune living might’ve worked for you after uni, but now you like having a clean tray in the fridge for those little cheese cubes from M&S and meditating without having to overhear 24-year-olds having blazing rows. Maybe being an insomniac weed-loving gamer was an acceptable lifestyle before Father Time came to smash you over the head with his scythe, but now you’ve got a mortgage or kids or an actual career that needs your attention. Rarely is this need to adapt your favourite activities and act your age more pressing than when it comes to festivals.

Vice

Vice

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

