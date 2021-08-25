How to Survive a Music Festival Now You’re Old

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have added a new feature to the Bard in Neverwinter as you can now play songs freely. One of the best things to do as a Bard in Dungeons & Dragons is to make up your own songs or sing familiar ones or make parody versions of music to cast spells. Because that's the power of imagination and creativity in the game! Britney Spears' "Toxic" can poison someone if you want. Well, not the dev team has made it so you can play whatever music you'd like in the game using the lute. We have the details from he developers along with some video examples as the latest update will let you make your own music as yous ee fit.