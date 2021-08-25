Catastrophe Management 1 big thing: Identify and communicate trends to Team Managers, Account Managers, and Regional Business Consultants.

The report “Global Real Time Payments Market, By Nature of Payment (Person to Person (P2P), Person to Government (P2G), Person to Business (P2B), Business to Person (B2P), Business to Business (B2B), Business to Government (B2G), Government to Person (G2P), and Government to Business (G2B)), By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Models (On-premises and Cloud), By Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Healthcare and Education, Manufacturing and Transportation, Government and Utilities, Construction and Retail, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global real time payments market is projected to grow from US$ 8.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 98.4 billion by 2029. Rising usage of smartphones across the globe and increasing demand for quick fund transfer are major factors driving growth of the global real-time payments market. In addition, increasing demand for real-time payments by payment services owing to provide high security transaction is also major factor propelling growth of the global real time payment market. Increasing E-commerce and retail industry and development of more secure system for real time payment by vendors can create lucrative opportunities for players operated in the global real time payments market.