Catastrophe Management 1 big thing: Identify and communicate trends to Team Managers, Account Managers, and Regional Business Consultants.

 6 days ago

The big picture: Make sure your company attends industry related training programs to stay current on legal developments and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations impacting the operation of your organization.

Economyspglobal.com

A regional investment bank wins new business and better manages its municipal clients’ credit and climate risks

A regional investment bank is looking into upgrading its credit and climate workflow processes. By working with S&P Global Market Intelligence, the bank was able to automate its credit and climate data collection process, acquire a transparent approach to understanding creditworthiness of financial advisory clients, and help the firm win the underwriting of new deals.
SoftwareAxios

Account Manager – Portfolio Management Software

Alpha Theory is currently searching for an Account Manager to join our growing Client Experience team. We are looking for “A” players with a proven ability to take initiative and find creative solutions. Applicants must have a genuine interest in FinTech, a passion for complex problem solving, and a desire to continually develop in a high-velocity environment. In this role, you will be supporting hedge fund and asset management clients that use Alpha Theory’s software.
Softwarefinovate.com

Sensibill and FreeAgent Team Up to Bring Automation to Small Business Expense Management

A collaboration announced late last week between a pair of Finovate alums will give small businesses new options when it comes to digital receipt and expense management. Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Sensibill, which won Best of Show for its FinovateFall demo of its digital receipt insights solution, has partnered with FreeAgent. The U.K.-based cloud accounting software company will combine Sensibill’s technology within its own new Auto Extract feature to help SMEs transition from manual expense management and receipt tracking to a modern, automated process.
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
EconomyAxios

Data Capability Product Owner

Barings’ is seeking a product owner to join its Digital Product Innovation team focused on our Enterprise Data, Data Science and Insights functional areas. The mission of this team is to build and enhance data and data insight capabilities through digital means by partnering with the digital product innovation product team to develop successful product strategies. The primary product emphasis rests on the portfolio of applications and services leveraged internally to conduct ongoing investment activities and business operations within a particular domain. This position will report to the Head of Digital Product Innovation.
Small BusinessNew Haven Register

Why Small Businesses Should Consider Business Continuity Planning

Amid economic strife and a public health crisis, businesses naturally divided along two lines: the prepared and the unprepared. Even then, most did not escape without bruises. This division also seemed to fall along another line: the size of the business. While most organizations were impacted by the pandemic, small businesses were unquestionably hit the hardest. In a PNAS survey conducted in 2020, 43% of the small business respondents had temporarily closed, mostly due to Covid-19.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Linda Gaunt Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Manager In New York, NY

Linda Gaunt Communications is a leading integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in New York City. As dedicated partners and compelling storytellers, LGC looks at businesses holistically and methodically, positioning brands to spark conversations, drive culture and inspire consumers. Known for fostering long-term relationships, our team of seasoned professionals has...
TechnologyPosted by
MyChesCo

OptionTrax Takes the Lead in Shareholder Communication and Document Management

BRYN MAWR, PA — Today OptionTrax recently showcased its newly enhanced security holder communications system with targeted document management for all stakeholders in a company. Issuers can easily send communications and manage documentation from within the OptionTrax platform, eliminating the need to maintain multiple systems for recordkeeping, communication and data room purposes.
Small Businessnewmilfordspectrum.com

Discover Practical Project Management Techniques for Your Business

Efficiency is everything to a small business. And yet, only 23 percent of organizations use standardized project management practices across the entire organization and while project performance has been rising globally, 30 percent of projects still fail to meet their original goals or business intent. That number may very well be higher for very small, inefficient businesses.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

The 7 best password managers for business

Enterprise-class password managers have become one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to help employees lock down their online accounts. Most of the options were originally designed for individual users. Your organizational needs will differ wildly from security-conscious personal users, but the good news is that the key password management players all have made their solutions suitable for the business world.
Marketscuereport.com

Innovation Management Platforms market to register a healthy y-o-y growth rate through 2026

Market Study Report adds new research on Innovation Management Platforms market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Innovation Management Platforms market also includes an in-depth study of the industry, competitive scenario.
Economybostonnews.net

Business Process Outsourcing (Bpo) For Medical Billing Market Is Booming Worldwide with EClinicalWorks, Invensis, Cerner, Accretive Health

The Latest survey report on Worldwide Business Process Outsourcing (Bpo) For Medical Billing Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Worldwide Business Process Outsourcing (Bpo) For Medical Billing organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Invensis, Cerner Corporation, Accretive Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, EClinicalWorks;, HCL, GE Healthcare, The SSI Group, Genpact, Kareo & Quest Diagnostics.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Sustainability Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Accuvio, Verisae, Inc., Schneider Electric

Latest survey on Global Sustainability Management Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Sustainability Management Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Sustainability Management Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Figbytes Inc., CA Technologies, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Urjanet Inc, Accuvio, Verisae, Inc., Schneider Electric, Ecova Inc. & Thinkstep.
BusinessMyChesCo

1SEO Digital Agency Names CJ Bachmann as New Chief Executive Officer

BRISTOL, PA — 1SEO Digital Agency announced that CJ Bachmann has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. As an experienced thought leader, CJ will succeed Lance Bachmann and assume all responsibilities on September 1st, 2021. As the electric founder of 1SEO, Lance Bachmann has always strived...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Data Historian Market

Global Data Historian Market accounted for US$ 1.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1.70 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%. A Data Historian is a sort of time-series database designed to collect and preserve process data from a SCADA or automation system in an efficient manner. The recorded data can subsequently be utilized to build reports, illustrate process data trends on charts, and do data analysis. For each measured object, data points are set with a tag name and other properties. The data records for these points are logged by historians with a timestamp, a value, and a data quality indicator. The records are kept in a sequence of secure binary files that can be retrieved quickly.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Real Time Payments Market

The report “Global Real Time Payments Market, By Nature of Payment (Person to Person (P2P), Person to Government (P2G), Person to Business (P2B), Business to Person (B2P), Business to Business (B2B), Business to Government (B2G), Government to Person (G2P), and Government to Business (G2B)), By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Models (On-premises and Cloud), By Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Healthcare and Education, Manufacturing and Transportation, Government and Utilities, Construction and Retail, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global real time payments market is projected to grow from US$ 8.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 98.4 billion by 2029. Rising usage of smartphones across the globe and increasing demand for quick fund transfer are major factors driving growth of the global real-time payments market. In addition, increasing demand for real-time payments by payment services owing to provide high security transaction is also major factor propelling growth of the global real time payment market. Increasing E-commerce and retail industry and development of more secure system for real time payment by vendors can create lucrative opportunities for players operated in the global real time payments market.

