Tomorrow, a five-part investigation into the toxic culture of Australia’s music industry, and the insidious and powerful forces which keep it that way, is launching. Everybody Knows will shine a light on the entertainment sector’s darker elements, attempt to give voice to those who have been silenced, and explain the roadblocks, hurdles and boys’ clubs which keep the status quo in place. Here, the people behind the podcast reveal to TMN’s Vivienne Kelly what they uncovered in their investigation, what stood in their way, and if there’s any hope for the future.