Catastrophe Management 1 big thing: Provide project management with testing effort estimates for project planning and scheduling purposes.

Our independent reviews and recommendations are funded in part by affiliate commissions, at no extra cost to our readers. Click to Learn More. There are many project management methodologies for keeping track of team plans and progress, and no single answer for which is best — the various kinds work effectively for different workplaces and projects. For example, if your team is dedicated solely to a specific task that needs completion, you'll want to use the Waterfall methodology, offered by providers such as Wrike. But if your team is doing various tasks at once, you'll want to use a methodology like Kanban, offered by monday and Jira, or Critical Path, offered by Smartsheet.