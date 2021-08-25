Catastrophe Management 1 big thing: Lead account based marketing programs, from strategy through implementation to outcome tracking.

All holdings in the Sage Impact Bond Strategy are labeled green, social, or sustainability. When the European Investment Bank issued the world’s first green bond in 2007, little did the investing community know that 14 years later the green bond market would explode the way it did. What was once a niche part of the market recently surpassed $1 trillion and is expected to double by the end of 2021. The popularity of green bonds has also led to similar offerings in the form of both social and sustainability bonds. Together, Sage refers to these three types of fixed income securities as “impact bonds,” since investment dollars are going directly to fund projects that have measurable impact.