Live casinos are always popular amongst gamblers in the online community. They offer players the chance to test their skills against real opponents and croupiers in a live setting. Although all online casinos offer the chance of real money rewards for playing, not all have a live casino option. Are these purely online casinos any less entertaining? The simple answer is no. Both live casinos and online casinos offer their patrons deals, bonuses, promotions, and other extras to entice them to stay. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at both live casino environments and purely online casinos.