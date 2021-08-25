Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

German court says EU rules apply to Nord Stream 2 pipeline

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ejnm4_0bcBJCwO00

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not exempt from European Union rules that require the owners of pipelines to be different from the suppliers of the gas that flows in them to ensure fair competition, a German court ruled on Wednesday.

The Duesseldorf Higher Regional Court threw out a challenge brought last year by the operators of the Gazprom-backed project to carry gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. They had argued the rules were discriminatory.

The EU rules require the companies that produce, transport and distribute gas on European Union territory to be separate, or “unbundled”. They aim to ensure fair competition in the market and to prevent companies from possibly obstructing competitors’ access to infrastructure.

This means that the company transporting the gas must auction its capacity to third parties.

The Nord Stream 2 operator claims the rules, amended in 2019, were aimed at torpedoing the pipeline. The project is strongly opposed by many European governments, some of whom see it as a Russian state venture designed to increase the bloc’s dependence on Russian gas.

The rules will cost NS 2, which links Germany directly with Russia under the Baltic Sea, additional time and money but will not stop its completion.

The consortium also includes five western utilities and oil companies, namely Uniper, Wintershall-Dea, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV and Engie, who put up 50% of the finance.

The $11 billion project with a transport capacity of 55 billion cubic metres, has faced political opposition from Washington as well as from Ukraine and Poland, which stand to lose out on lucrative transit business if the pipeline goes into operation.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Pipelines#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#German#Duesseldorf#The Nord Stream 2#Russian#Ns 2#Uniper#Wintershall Dea#Royal Dutch Shell#Omv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

European Commission approves $6.7bn scheme to support electricity production

The European Commission has approved a $6.7bn (€5.7bn) French aid scheme to support renewable power generation from small solar installations located on buildings. Approved under European Union (EU) state aid rules, the scheme will help France to add approximately 3,700MW of additional capacity in the solar renewable energy segment. Additionally,...
Trafficsanantoniopost.com

Gas prices in Europe surge past $590 for 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas in Europe on Monday crossed the $590 mark per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London Stock Exchange ICE. The price tag for the October futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $592 in morning trading. It later lost some of...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

EU set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the US

The European Union is set to recommend halting nonessential travel from the U.S. because of the spread of Covid-19, diplomats said on Sunday. European officials have been considering the move for much of the last month, with the average U.S. infection rate now above that of the EU. The Slovenian...
Lifestylespectrumlocalnews.com

EU set to recommend reinstating restrictions on U.S. travelers

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union plans to recommend that its member states reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infection levels in the country, EU diplomats said Monday. What You Need To Know. European Union diplomats say the bloc plans to recommend that its member...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Iran's mega gas find could become major supply source for EU

A new natural gas find in the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea could turn the country into a major supplier to Europe, the Tehran Times reported, citing reserve estimates of the state company that made the discovery. "If the initial estimates are confirmed and exploration success is achieved, the...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays

(Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization. The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Nord Stream 2 loses bid for EU rules waiver: update

Under the ruling, Nord Stream 2 will be subject to EU rules on unbundling and third-party access. (updates with comment from Nord Stream 2 company) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will have to comply with EU competition law after a German court ruled on August 25 that the project should not be exempt from the rules. An EU gas directive amendment that came into force in May last year applied the bloc'...
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Russia eyes major lithium production increase in years to come

Russia plans a significant increase of lithium both within the country and abroad in years to come, that will take place with the participation of ARMZ Uranium Holding Co, the Russian uranium mining company and part of the domestic nuclear monopoly Rosatom. As part of these plans, ARMZ plans to...
LawPosted by
Reuters

NS 2 says German court ruling shows "discriminatory effect" of EU gas directive

DUESSELDORF, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nord Stream 2 said that Wednesday’s German court decision to throw out a challenge it brought last year highlighted the “discriminatory effect” of the European Union’s amended Gas Directive. The Duesseldorf Higher Regional Court said the Gazprom-backed project, which plans to carry gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, is not exempt from European Union rules that require the owners of pipelines to be different from the suppliers of the gas that flows in them.
Economycommunitynewscorp.com

In the shadow of the Nord Stream

Ukraine on Monday founded the “Crimean Platform”, a format with which it wants to keep open the unresolved issue of the peninsula annexed by Russia. However, the summit meeting with representatives from around 40 countries was overshadowed by differences over the near-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier has met his colleagues from the United States and Ukraine on this subject. Kiev fears that if Russia’s gas transit lines through Ukraine are closed, it will be economically and militarily vulnerable in Moscow. Given that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently indicated that the continued transit of gas through Ukraine also depends on specific demand from European companies, it is feared that Russia is trying to undercut the price of Ukrainian transit by transiting via Nord Stream 2.
Trafficpv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Green hydrogen for Italy’s Apennine railway, new plans from Ukraine, Estonia, Canada

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has signed an agreement with American multinational engineer AECOM, Italian environmental consultant Ancitel Energia e Ambiente, and green hydrogen company Cinque International, also from Italy, for a green hydrogen conversion of Italy's Apennine railway axis, which links Sansepolcro, in Arezzo, with Sulmona, in L'Aquila. “The line is partially unelectrified and is used by diesel trains that have reached the end of their useful life,” said Iberdrola today, “switching to green hydrogen power will drastically reduce costs compared to those of traditional electrification, and [will] bring innovation and development to areas subject to depopulation and deindustrialization.” The project will focus on hydrogen-powered electric trains to encourage investment in areas affected by earthquakes in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Last month, the Sansepolcro-Sulmona hydrogen railroad project passed a pre-selection phase held by the European Commission.
Energy Industryarctictoday.com

A green ammonium production plant could come to Norway’s Finnmark

The Nordic energy corporations ST1 Nordic and Horisont Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-develop a green ammonia project in the Northern Norwegian district of Finnmark. According to the companies, the green ammonia produced will be used in a variety of sectors with the specified focus on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy