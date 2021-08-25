COOK OF THE WEEK: Ripley woman learned to cook in Renfrow's Cafe

RIPLEY – When Jewel Biebers Byrd was 11 years old, she started working at Renfrow's Cafe in Ripley. That's where she learned the cooking skills she still uses today.

"Ruth was the owner, and she put me in the kitchen on corn the first day," Byrd said. "I didn't know a thing about it. Well, I did, but I didn't know how she did it. I still cook a lot of things like she did."

Byrd worked on and off at the cafe, even when she was teaching. She spent two years at Ripley, five in Alcorn County and 30 years in Tennessee, before retiring from the classroom in 1999.

"I retired when my grandson was born," she said. "I retired so he could look after me."

That grandson, Clint Knudsen, graduated from the University of South Florida last week with a degree in civil engineering. Byrd's daughter, Nancy Hancock, also lives in Tampa.

"My daughter is a good cook, and I got my grandson cooking when he was 10," Byrd said. "I started him on simple things, like oatmeal and boiled corn, then we moved onto biscuits. I taught him how to make crescent rolls because I wanted him to learn to cook with yeast."

When Byrd was in her 20s, she started hosting family dinners.

"Everybody would make and bring dishes," she said. "It got to be where it would be 28 of us. We don't do that anymore, but we do have some family reunions coming up, and I like to cook for them. We like to see each other coming if we all have food to share."

When Byrd was living and teaching school in Tennessee, she used to make pies, cakes and cookies around Thanksgiving and Christmas and take them to school in the mornings to sell.

"I'd line them up on the counter, put a price on them, and set out a money jar," she said. "In the afternoon, the counter would be empty, and the jar would be full."

Byrd has added more recipes to her repertoire over the years, but she basically cooks the same way she always has.

"I still cook just about every day," she said. "I make things for family and friends. If there's a benefit, I'll cook food and donate to it, and when someone passes away I take food."

While she has some well-worn cookbooks, Byrd's favorite is the one she's made herself.

"As I get new recipes, I add to it," she said. "I try new recipes all the time, and I invent them, too. I'm bad about changing stuff."

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

1 box white cake mix

1/2 cup oil

4 egg whites

1 cup buttermilk

1 (16-ounce) carton strawberries

2/3 cup sour cream

2/3 cup confectioners' sugar

1 (8-ounce) tub whipped topping

Combine cake mix, oil, egg whites and buttermilk. Divide batter between 2 greased and floured 9-inch cake pans and bake according to directions on the box. Turn out of pans and let cool completely.

While cake is cooling, wash and trim strawberries. Slice half of the berries in lengthwise in small strips. Slice the rest in half. Dry berry pieces on paper towels.

Combine sour cream, confectioners' sugar and whipped topping.

To assemble, put half of the icing on the top and sides of the bottom cake layer. Place the small strawberry strips on top. Top with the second cake layer. Spread remaining icing on top and sides of cake. Place the halved berries on top of the cake. Refrigerate.

CHICKEN AND DRESSING

1 small fryer or 2 or 3 chicken breast halves

2 1/2 water

1 skillet of cornbread, cooked and crumbled

4 slices loaf bread or biscuits

1 can cream of chicken soup

3 teaspoons sage

2 raw eggs

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

Boil chicken in water until tender. Remove from broth and debone, removing fat and skin. Then chop chicken and set aside. Reserve the broth.

Cook a skillet of cornbread, using 1 1/2 cups corn meal, 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons oil and 3/4 cup milk.

Combine crumbled cornbread, bread or biscuits, 2 1/2 cups reserved broth, cream of chicken soup, sage, eggs, onion, milk and salt and pepper. Stir in chopped chicken. Pour into a casserole and bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour.

Note: If you use chicken breasts, only use 2 cups broth and add an additional can of cream of chicken soup. If you like celery in your dressing, add chopped celery to the mixture before cooking, or use a a can of cream of celery soup instead of one of the chicken soups.

MEATLOAF

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

2 eggs

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

2 pounds ground beef

1 envelope onion soup mix

1 cup oats (optional)

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 teaspoon yellow mustard or 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Place roughly chopped onion, eggs and milk in a blender and mix until onion is finely chopped.

Combine onion mixture, ground beef, onion soup mix and oats, if using. Pat loaf into a 12-inch stainless skillet.

Combine brown sugar, ketchup and mustard and spread all over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour.

CAKE MIX COOKIES

1 box cake mix, such as chocolate, lemon or red velvet

1/3 cup oil

2 large eggs

Combine all ingredients. Roll into 1-inch balls and place on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool about 1 minute before removing from pan.

Note: To make Whoopie Pies, combine 1/2 cup vegetable shortening, 2 cups confectioners' sugar, 1 tablespoon milk, 1 teaspoon clear vanilla and 1 cup marshmallow cream. Spread between two cookies, to make a sandwich cookie.

CRACKLE COOKIES

1 box cake mix, such as chocolate, lemon or red velvet

1/3 cup oil

2 large eggs

1 cup chopped nuts

Confectioners' sugar

Combine cake mix, oil, eggs and nuts. Roll into 1-inch balls, then roll in confectioners' sugar. Place on a greased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. The powdered sugar will look cracked. Remove from oven and let cool about 1 minute before removing from pan. Cookies will be soft until they cool.

WATERGATE SALAD

1 small box pistachio instant pie filling

1 (15-ounce) can crushed pineapple, with juice

1 (12-ounce) tub whipped topping

1 to 2 cups white mini marshmallows

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Combine dry pie filling and pineapple. Stir in whipped topping, marshmallows and nuts. Refrigerate.

FROZEN FRUIT SALAD

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

3 bananas, chopped

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

10 ounces fresh strawberries

1/2 cup nuts, chopped

1 (8-ounce) tub whipped topping

Beat cream cheese and sugar together. Add bananas, pineapple and strawberries. Fold in nuts and whipped topping. Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole and freeze. Take out of freezer 30 minutes before serving.

MASHED POTATOES

4 cups peeled, chopped potatoes

3 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup milk or cream

1 teaspoon salt

Place potatoes in a saucepan, cover with water and boil until tender. Drain water off potatoes. Add butter, milk and salt, and beat with a mixer.

COCA-COLA PORK CHOPS

Oil

6 pork chops

1 cup Coke

1 cup ketchup

In a skillet with a little oil, brown pork chops on both sides. Pour off fat. Combine Coke and ketchup and pour over chops. Cover skillet with a lid and simmer until tender.

Note: You can also brown the chops, then cook them in a Crock-Pot.

SQUASH CASSEROLE

8 cups squash, cut in chunks

1 large onion, chopped

Oil (optional)

6 tablespoons butter, divided

2/3 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 cups crushed butter crackers

Saute squash and onion in a little oil until tender, or cook in a covered skillet in a little water until about done. Remove from heat and drain off water. Add 2 tablespoons butter, sour cream, cheese and seasonings. Place in a casserole dish.

Melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter and mix with crushed crackers. Spread over squash mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

CRESCENT ROLLS

1 package yeast

1 cup lukewarm water

1 teaspoon plus 1/2 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 1/2 sticks butter, melted, plus more for brushing

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add 1 teaspoon sugar to the top and let rise about 2 inches.

Combine remaining 1/2 cup sugar, eggs and 1 1/2 sticks melted butter and add to yeast mixture. Add flour and salt and let rise to cook (or refrigerate).

When ready to cook, roll dough out into a round like a pie, about 1/4-inch thick. Cut like a pie. Roll up each piece, starting with the widest end. Place on a greased baking sheet and let rise. This may take 3 to 4 hours. Brush some melted butter over the tops. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes.

BISCUITS

1 cup self-rising flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup buttermilk or whole milk

Combine flour and baking powder. Cut butter into the mixture. Add buttermilk or milk and mix. Shape into a ball and place on a floured surface. Roll out very thin, fold half of dough over the other half and roll thin. Do this 6 or 7 times. (The reason for rolling the dough so much is that it takes the place of kneading, and it makes the biscuits cook in layers.)

Roll dough out to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a biscuit cutter dipped in flour. Shape scrap dough by hand into a biscuit.

Oil or butter a baking pan, place biscuits in pan, turning to oil on both sides. Bake at 450 degrees for about 15 minutes, depending on how brown you want your biscuits.

Note: To make self-rising flour from all-purpose flour, combine 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. To make buttermilk from whole milk, place 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice in a 1-cup measuring cup. Finish filling the cup with whole milk. Let sit for 5 minutes and it will be ready to use.

SHISH KABOBS

2 1/2 pounds boneless beef or other meat

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon honey, molasses or syrup

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon meat tenderizer

Cut meat into 1 1/2-inch cubes. Place soy sauce, oil, honey, garlic powder, dry mustard, ginger and meat tenderizer in a bowl. Add meat cubes and stir to coat well. Refrigerate overnight. The meat should absorb most of the marinade.

When ready to cook, thread meat onto skewers with vegetables pieces, such as bell peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, pineapple chunks, etc. Grill about 20 minutes or until meat is done, turning each skewer 3 times.