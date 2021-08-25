Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

COOK OF THE WEEK: Ripley woman learned to cook in Renfrow's Cafe

By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hcxv4_0bcBJ35600

RIPLEY – When Jewel Biebers Byrd was 11 years old, she started working at Renfrow's Cafe in Ripley. That's where she learned the cooking skills she still uses today.

"Ruth was the owner, and she put me in the kitchen on corn the first day," Byrd said. "I didn't know a thing about it. Well, I did, but I didn't know how she did it. I still cook a lot of things like she did."

Byrd worked on and off at the cafe, even when she was teaching. She spent two years at Ripley, five in Alcorn County and 30 years in Tennessee, before retiring from the classroom in 1999.

"I retired when my grandson was born," she said. "I retired so he could look after me."

That grandson, Clint Knudsen, graduated from the University of South Florida last week with a degree in civil engineering. Byrd's daughter, Nancy Hancock, also lives in Tampa.

"My daughter is a good cook, and I got my grandson cooking when he was 10," Byrd said. "I started him on simple things, like oatmeal and boiled corn, then we moved onto biscuits. I taught him how to make crescent rolls because I wanted him to learn to cook with yeast."

When Byrd was in her 20s, she started hosting family dinners.

"Everybody would make and bring dishes," she said. "It got to be where it would be 28 of us. We don't do that anymore, but we do have some family reunions coming up, and I like to cook for them. We like to see each other coming if we all have food to share."

When Byrd was living and teaching school in Tennessee, she used to make pies, cakes and cookies around Thanksgiving and Christmas and take them to school in the mornings to sell.

"I'd line them up on the counter, put a price on them, and set out a money jar," she said. "In the afternoon, the counter would be empty, and the jar would be full."

Byrd has added more recipes to her repertoire over the years, but she basically cooks the same way she always has.

"I still cook just about every day," she said. "I make things for family and friends. If there's a benefit, I'll cook food and donate to it, and when someone passes away I take food."

While she has some well-worn cookbooks, Byrd's favorite is the one she's made herself.

"As I get new recipes, I add to it," she said. "I try new recipes all the time, and I invent them, too. I'm bad about changing stuff."

DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

1 box white cake mix

1/2 cup oil

4 egg whites

1 cup buttermilk

1 (16-ounce) carton strawberries

2/3 cup sour cream

2/3 cup confectioners' sugar

1 (8-ounce) tub whipped topping

Combine cake mix, oil, egg whites and buttermilk. Divide batter between 2 greased and floured 9-inch cake pans and bake according to directions on the box. Turn out of pans and let cool completely.

While cake is cooling, wash and trim strawberries. Slice half of the berries in lengthwise in small strips. Slice the rest in half. Dry berry pieces on paper towels.

Combine sour cream, confectioners' sugar and whipped topping.

To assemble, put half of the icing on the top and sides of the bottom cake layer. Place the small strawberry strips on top. Top with the second cake layer. Spread remaining icing on top and sides of cake. Place the halved berries on top of the cake. Refrigerate.

CHICKEN AND DRESSING

1 small fryer or 2 or 3 chicken breast halves

2 1/2 water

1 skillet of cornbread, cooked and crumbled

4 slices loaf bread or biscuits

1 can cream of chicken soup

3 teaspoons sage

2 raw eggs

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

Boil chicken in water until tender. Remove from broth and debone, removing fat and skin. Then chop chicken and set aside. Reserve the broth.

Cook a skillet of cornbread, using 1 1/2 cups corn meal, 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons oil and 3/4 cup milk.

Combine crumbled cornbread, bread or biscuits, 2 1/2 cups reserved broth, cream of chicken soup, sage, eggs, onion, milk and salt and pepper. Stir in chopped chicken. Pour into a casserole and bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour.

Note: If you use chicken breasts, only use 2 cups broth and add an additional can of cream of chicken soup. If you like celery in your dressing, add chopped celery to the mixture before cooking, or use a a can of cream of celery soup instead of one of the chicken soups.

MEATLOAF

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

2 eggs

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

2 pounds ground beef

1 envelope onion soup mix

1 cup oats (optional)

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 teaspoon yellow mustard or 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Place roughly chopped onion, eggs and milk in a blender and mix until onion is finely chopped.

Combine onion mixture, ground beef, onion soup mix and oats, if using. Pat loaf into a 12-inch stainless skillet.

Combine brown sugar, ketchup and mustard and spread all over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour.

CAKE MIX COOKIES

1 box cake mix, such as chocolate, lemon or red velvet

1/3 cup oil

2 large eggs

Combine all ingredients. Roll into 1-inch balls and place on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool about 1 minute before removing from pan.

Note: To make Whoopie Pies, combine 1/2 cup vegetable shortening, 2 cups confectioners' sugar, 1 tablespoon milk, 1 teaspoon clear vanilla and 1 cup marshmallow cream. Spread between two cookies, to make a sandwich cookie.

CRACKLE COOKIES

1 box cake mix, such as chocolate, lemon or red velvet

1/3 cup oil

2 large eggs

1 cup chopped nuts

Confectioners' sugar

Combine cake mix, oil, eggs and nuts. Roll into 1-inch balls, then roll in confectioners' sugar. Place on a greased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. The powdered sugar will look cracked. Remove from oven and let cool about 1 minute before removing from pan. Cookies will be soft until they cool.

WATERGATE SALAD

1 small box pistachio instant pie filling

1 (15-ounce) can crushed pineapple, with juice

1 (12-ounce) tub whipped topping

1 to 2 cups white mini marshmallows

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Combine dry pie filling and pineapple. Stir in whipped topping, marshmallows and nuts. Refrigerate.

FROZEN FRUIT SALAD

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

3 bananas, chopped

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

10 ounces fresh strawberries

1/2 cup nuts, chopped

1 (8-ounce) tub whipped topping

Beat cream cheese and sugar together. Add bananas, pineapple and strawberries. Fold in nuts and whipped topping. Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole and freeze. Take out of freezer 30 minutes before serving.

MASHED POTATOES

4 cups peeled, chopped potatoes

3 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup milk or cream

1 teaspoon salt

Place potatoes in a saucepan, cover with water and boil until tender. Drain water off potatoes. Add butter, milk and salt, and beat with a mixer.

COCA-COLA PORK CHOPS

Oil

6 pork chops

1 cup Coke

1 cup ketchup

In a skillet with a little oil, brown pork chops on both sides. Pour off fat. Combine Coke and ketchup and pour over chops. Cover skillet with a lid and simmer until tender.

Note: You can also brown the chops, then cook them in a Crock-Pot.

SQUASH CASSEROLE

8 cups squash, cut in chunks

1 large onion, chopped

Oil (optional)

6 tablespoons butter, divided

2/3 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 cups crushed butter crackers

Saute squash and onion in a little oil until tender, or cook in a covered skillet in a little water until about done. Remove from heat and drain off water. Add 2 tablespoons butter, sour cream, cheese and seasonings. Place in a casserole dish.

Melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter and mix with crushed crackers. Spread over squash mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

CRESCENT ROLLS

1 package yeast

1 cup lukewarm water

1 teaspoon plus 1/2 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 1/2 sticks butter, melted, plus more for brushing

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add 1 teaspoon sugar to the top and let rise about 2 inches.

Combine remaining 1/2 cup sugar, eggs and 1 1/2 sticks melted butter and add to yeast mixture. Add flour and salt and let rise to cook (or refrigerate).

When ready to cook, roll dough out into a round like a pie, about 1/4-inch thick. Cut like a pie. Roll up each piece, starting with the widest end. Place on a greased baking sheet and let rise. This may take 3 to 4 hours. Brush some melted butter over the tops. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes.

BISCUITS

1 cup self-rising flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup buttermilk or whole milk

Combine flour and baking powder. Cut butter into the mixture. Add buttermilk or milk and mix. Shape into a ball and place on a floured surface. Roll out very thin, fold half of dough over the other half and roll thin. Do this 6 or 7 times. (The reason for rolling the dough so much is that it takes the place of kneading, and it makes the biscuits cook in layers.)

Roll dough out to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a biscuit cutter dipped in flour. Shape scrap dough by hand into a biscuit.

Oil or butter a baking pan, place biscuits in pan, turning to oil on both sides. Bake at 450 degrees for about 15 minutes, depending on how brown you want your biscuits.

Note: To make self-rising flour from all-purpose flour, combine 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. To make buttermilk from whole milk, place 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice in a 1-cup measuring cup. Finish filling the cup with whole milk. Let sit for 5 minutes and it will be ready to use.

SHISH KABOBS

2 1/2 pounds boneless beef or other meat

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon honey, molasses or syrup

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon meat tenderizer

Cut meat into 1 1/2-inch cubes. Place soy sauce, oil, honey, garlic powder, dry mustard, ginger and meat tenderizer in a bowl. Add meat cubes and stir to coat well. Refrigerate overnight. The meat should absorb most of the marinade.

When ready to cook, thread meat onto skewers with vegetables pieces, such as bell peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, pineapple chunks, etc. Grill about 20 minutes or until meat is done, turning each skewer 3 times.

Comments / 0

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
313
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Icing Sugar#Vegetable Oil#Whole Milk#Powdered Sugar#Food Drink#Recipes#P O Box#Chicken
Related
Real Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Tomato Sandwich Like a True Southerner

If you grew up in the South, chances are you’ve heard of a tomato sandwich. When I asked my friends and family about them, I’ve never received more passionate answers regarding a sandwich. They are loved and cherished by many! When brought up, expect a story about how their grandma...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reader's Digest

If You See Red Stuff on Your Lettuce, This Is What It Is

Summer is a season where people often grab cold food to eat. Some love a good cucumber soup or pasta salad, whereas others reach for watermelon pizza. If you’re short on time, one of the easiest cold meals to whip up is a good salad. It’s best to make your salad with fresh ingredients, so what happens when you reach into the refrigerator and find that you have red stuff on your lettuce? Don’t chuck out the whole head! Just romaine calm, because it’s an easy problem to fix. Something else you also shouldn’t throw away: spotted or bumpy eggs.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

The Best Breakfast And The Nicest People Are Waiting For You At Big Al’s Deli In Tennessee

Finding a good breakfast in the American South can either be quite the feat or a little too easy. You have your health food eateries and smoothie shops like anywhere else in the nation, but then again there are just as many spots to snag a stack of pancakes and a platter of biscuits and […] The post The Best Breakfast And The Nicest People Are Waiting For You At Big Al’s Deli In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
Recipesthemanual.com

How To Make Salisbury Steak, an American Classic

An iconic American classic, Salisbury steak is a savory and hearty dish guaranteed to satisfy any meat lover. Made from affordable ground meat, Salisbury steak is a crowd pleaser and perfect for family meals. While many people might be familiar with Salisbury steak from frozen dinners, a home-cooked Salisbury steak is at a completely different level of flavor and deliciousness.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
americastestkitchen.com

How to Make an $8 Steak Taste Like an $18 Steak

Most of us can’t afford to grill a strip steak every night. But we can get a less expensive steak to taste just as good as one. Here’s the truth: If you want big, meaty flavor from a grilled piece of beef, you’re going to get what you pay for. Expensive cuts—such as strip steaks, rib eyes, and T-bones—are expensive because they come from the middle of the steer. As you go farther down the animal, the price tag decreases—but the potential for dry, chewy meat with gamy, liver-y flavor increases.
RecipesFox11online.com

Quick Unstuffed Peppers Skillet

1 can - (15 ounces ) diced tomatoes or fire roasted tomatoes with juice. Brown ground beef in a large skillet for about 5 minutes. Add olive oil. Saute the onions, garlic, and peppers for about 2-3 minutes. Season with Italian seasoning. garlic salt and pepper. Stir in the balsamic...
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Amish Pickled Beets

The great thing about beets is they’re available all year long, and while they are quite versatile, pickling them is the most popular way to cook this colorful veggie. It’s no wonder! The flavors in this recipe go great with salads, on a sandwich, or just as a snack on their own! So grab a pot, boil some water, and start slicing, ’cause this Amish Pickled Beets recipe is one you won’t want to miss!
RecipesCitrus County Chronicle

Amish Cook | A glimpse into Amish Cook’s home and school

It’s early morning, even our early risers with tussled hair, blinking eyes, and big smiles are sound out. The day ahead looks eventful. How do you decide to prioritize your days? Last night when I fell asleep, I was obviously wondering how everything will come together in the day ahead. I dreamed I was desperately trying to get a card ready for the mail, and I just couldn’t get the right name on the envelope. Silly. How good it felt to wake up, and even better, what a blessing to give the day ahead to the One who can make the most important thing happen.
Posted by
AL.com

New Conecuh Sausage gift shop is hog heaven

It’s been a long time coming, but the new Conecuh Sausage gift shop is now open at I-65 Exit 96 in Evergreen. Not only is it a convenient place for travelers to stop, offering clean bathrooms and sausage dogs to go, but it’s also a destination for anyone who loves the taste of the iconic sausage (pronounced Cun-NECK-uh) that has been a beloved Alabama tradition since 1947.

Comments / 0

Community Policy