GINNA PARSONS: Tenders recipe a keeper

By Ginna Parsons
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
I surprised my husband Sunday morning by announcing I wanted ribs for supper. Because of the high-fat content, I usually shy away from this pork delicacy, so Charlie was delighted with the suggestion.

We decided to round out the meal with grilled corn, potato salad and deviled eggs. But I also thought, as long as the grill was hot, that we might throw some chicken tenders on there as well to munch on Monday.

The tenders never made it to the grill, so Monday I went searching for a stove-top recipe for them, deliberately skipping ones for fried tenders.

What I found, and what I made, were the most delicious, moist and flavorful tenders. We served them with leftover potato salad and deviled eggs. This recipe is a keeper.

GARLIC BUTTER TENDERS

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoon butter, divided

1 pound chicken tenderloins

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, or 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Heat olive oil and melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the tenders and season with paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook 3 minutes on each side (season each side as you cook).

Make room in the center of the pan for the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and the garlic. Cook, stirring quickly, for 30 seconds until the garlic becomes fragrant and tenders are coated.

Season with Italian seasoning, and cook 1 more minute. Add water to the pan to deglaze it, and scrape up any bits stuck to the bottom. Garnish with parsley and squeeze juice from half a lemon over all. Serves 3.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
