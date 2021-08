The quick-service restaurant (QSR) drive-thru hardly seems like it would be the cutting edge of technology. If anything, the channel has vaguely retro connotations, calling up images of, say, “American Graffiti,” an early ‘70s recollection of the early ‘60s. Today, however, the drive-thru is a site of enormous innovation, in terms of how we order, how we pay, and how our food habits fit into the rest of our lives.