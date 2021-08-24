Lehigh Continues August Schedule at Drexel Thursday, Home vs. Siena Sunday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following a competitive 1-0 defeat at Monmouth Friday, the Lehigh women's soccer team returns to a busy schedule – featuring multiple games in a week – for the first time since 2019. The Mountain Hawks travel to Drexel on Thursday for a 7 p.m. opening kickoff (in a game originally scheduled for 6 p.m.) before returning home Sunday for their home opener vs. Siena. Gametime against the Saints is set for 3 p.m. following the Lehigh men's soccer team hosting Vermont at noon.