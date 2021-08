Dan + Shay lean into wedding band excellence in their Wednesday night performance of “You” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Dressed in matching pink suits with the rest of their band, the country-pop duo appeared in front of a shimmering blue backdrop of streamers, the kind you might see in the movie version of a high school prom. Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers give a cinema-worthy performance of the soulful track: “I got you/For the rest of my days/In the sun of Sunday morning/Or the pouring rain/I got you/For the rest of my life/And if all else goes wrong, baby/I’ll be alright.”