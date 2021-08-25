Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Super Mario Lava Castle Playset w/ Fire Mario Figure $12.08

By Billy
techbargains.com
 5 days ago

Walmart has the Nintendo Super Mario Lava Castle Playset w/ Fire Mario Figure for a low $12.08. Free Shipping on orders over $35 or with Walmart+. Save 40% off with this deal. The Lava Castle Playset lets you replay this classic level from the Super Mario video games. Includes a 2.5" Fire Mario figure and three interactive environment pieces with working mechanisms. Move around the interchangeable Bone Bridge and Fire Tower to your liking.

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lava#Nintendo Super Mario#The Lava Castle Playset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Just Made a Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download a popular Nintendo GameCube game, for free, with no strings attached. In addition to the Xbox Games With Gold lineup for August -- which includes Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Darksiders III -- all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download, for a limited time, Ikaruga. According to Twitter account Wario64, subscribers will need an Argentina regional account (which costs nothing) to grab this freebie, but others are reporting they've been able to download the game for free without meeting this requirement. Whatever the case, it's free, but it may make you jump over some hurdles in the process.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Soulja Boy Now Owns Atari, According to Soulja Boy

If there’s two things we know for certain about Soulja Boy, it’s that he absolutely owned 2007 with Souljaboytellum.com and that he is extremely dedicated to getting into the modern video game market. Just recently, the rapper took to Instagram live to give his fans the exciting news that he was now the de-facto owner of Atari.
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Couch Co-op Games on Nintendo Switch

This article was first published in 2018 and has been regularly updated since. There’s nothing finer than enjoying a good game with your friends and family by your side, and if you own an Nintendo Switch, it couldn’t be any easier. Thanks to the revolutionary Joy-Con controllers, you can enjoy...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Goombas Literally Attacks Causing Super Nintendo World Ride To Shutdown

One of the more recognizable enemies in Mario is the dreaded Goombas. While easily avoided or defeated, the enemy continues to find its way in Mario games. Recently, Nintendo has been celebrating the grand opening of Super Nintendo World. Established in Universal Studios, the first park was built in Japan. Still, other iterations are coming to different marketplaces around the world. While some of us may never get a chance to visit the Japanese theme park, we have countless videos online to showcase the experience guests will have. Of course, as you can guess, there are plenty of Goombas around the area.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch. Version 1.0.1 of the game is a very minor update, focused predominantly on bug fixes. Nintendo has not gone into specific detail on what exactly these bug fixes might be, so it will be interesting to see whether or not fans will be able to decipher exactly what has been changed with the game's first update; chances are, some diehard fans of the Zelda franchise will be able to figure it out! Full patch notes directly from Nintendo's official website can be found below.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker Remade By Fan in Unreal Engine

One fan of the Nintendo GameCube classic The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has recreated the game's iconic art style in Unreal Engine and the result is nothing short of incredible. Although Nintendo itself has remastered The Wind Waker in HD for the Nintendo Wii U, this transition to the Unreal Engine make the game look more stunning than ever before.
Video Gamesfbtb.net

Free Super Mario Polybag GWP

Here I am on a Tuesday! Making a post! Look at that! It’s not much but it’s something right? And that’s something I’ve always tried to teach my kids: something is better than nothing, even if that something is a plate of vegetables. Right now, LEGO.com is having a GWP...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A rare copy of Super Mario Bros. once again breaks the sales price record in video games to continue the explosion of retro

A factory sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. has sold for a record $ 2 million, thus becoming the most valuable video game collectible … for now. The Rally Collectibles website has announced the sale via Twitter, as reported Polygon, Y the $ 2 million figure now becomes the highest price paid for a video game in the history of the industry. However, this sale did not come at the typical auction: the anonymous buyer essentially bought the game from shareholders.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Games Like Diablo on PS4

The Diablo series is great, no matter what format you play it on. If you’re like us though, you’ve probably played Diablo 3 to death on PS4, exhausting all it has to offer. As such, we’ve had to search elsewhere for more of the frantic, loot-filled fun that the Diablo series provides. Thankfully we didn’t have to look too far to find similar experiences on PS4.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Gets Winter 2021 Nintendo Switch Launch

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Will Be Playable on the Switch for the Holidays. Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon will be available to both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 players later this year. Yacht Club has just made it official at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase that was held earlier today. Switch users were even given an exclusive feature.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Latest Trailer Offers Another Glimpse Into The Gameplay

The Pokemon Company said we would see news on Pokemon Legends: Arceus soon. Today we have a new trailer which is finally giving players another glimpse into the game that fans have been waiting for since the start of this year. This next mainline installment is coming in 2022. Today we got another look at some of the Pokemon, both new and old, along with gameplay mechanics.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

What Happens When a Steam Game Is Removed From Sale?

If you want to get a PC game, chances are that you buy it on Steam. It makes sense, since Steam is easy to use, has regular sales, and has great supporting features like guides and achievements. However, the question arises: what happens when Valve removes a Steam game from...
MLBCNET

PS5, Xbox Series bundles available at GameStop right now

GameStop added multiple PS5 and Xbox Series bundles Wednesday to its site as first spotted by deal finder Wario64. These bundles aren't cheap, but you get what you pay for, which typically consists of the console, an extra controller, GameStop gift cards and a game or two. Here are the...
Video GamesComicBook

New Nerf Video Game Announced

GameMill Entertainment has announced Nerf: Legends, a brand-new first-person shooter game based on Hasbro's beloved franchise. Set to release in October 2021, the game will offer a single-player campaign, as well as online multiplayer modes. Multiplayer will feature a 4v4 mode, as well as an eight-player free-for-all. The game will seemingly use the Nerf license to great effect, offering 15 different blasters. These include options from the company's Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines, as well as "new releases from 2021." Players will also be able to customize their own characters, while the game's blasters can be altered with different skins and "upgradeable perks."

Comments / 0

Community Policy