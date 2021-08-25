Guest commentary: Why Women's Equality Day matters

When the Constitution was adopted, “We the People of the United States … ” did not include women. Women could not vote and had no existence in the Constitution. At the 1848 women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York, the movement for the vote began its 72-year sojourn. It was first introduced in Congress in 1878 by California Sen. Aaron A. Sargent at the behest of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Opposition to voting by women was widespread and the amendment did not see the light of day again until 1914. In May 1919, two-thirds of Congress voted in favor of the amendment; it was sent to the states for ratification. We have heard the story of how Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify on Aug. 20, 1910, when Harry Burn, a 24-year-old legislator switched his vote to passage on the urging of his mother. Then as now those opposing women’s rights tried to stop it.