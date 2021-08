New Zealand made the right call to shelve a widely anticipated interest-rate increase. The central bank should resist the temptation to merely delay by a month or two. The global recovery has probably peaked and the most consequential monetary authorities in the world are loath to contemplate tightening for at least a year. This isn’t the time for New Zealand to be ahead of the curve. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its benchmark rate at 0.25% Wednesday after a national lockdown — announced because of a single case — injected last-minute drama into a decision many economists previously thought was a sure thing. While the country lived Covid-free for months, officials have confirmed seven infections the past two days. The shift was enough for the RBNZ to demur.