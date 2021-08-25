Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Editorial: Juggling career and family is a struggle — even for elite athletes

By Dallas Morning News Editorial, The Dallas Morning News
Finger Lakes Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our minds, elite athletes are superhuman. We marvel at their godlike strength and speed; the graceful way in which their bodies arch, bend and glide; the daring that drives them to defy pain and the laws of nature. The rest of us are mere mortals, content with racing in...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Stockwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Track And Field#Amputation#Paralympic Games#Olympian#The Tokyo Paralympics#Paralympian#Paratriathlon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Iraq
Related
Houston, TXuhcl.edu

Elite athletes can't 'tough it out' when it comes to stress: UHCL expert explains

Simone Biles isn’t the first Olympic elite athlete to compete through extreme stress. But by stepping back from her events on the world’s most watched stage, she has forced a spotlight on the issue of how mental health affects even elite athletes’ performances, and how their coaches, teammates and fans respond when the “star” athlete doesn’t feel able to compete.
College SportsMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Dream’s athletic trainer took roundabout career path

The MSR recently attended a four-day virtual “So You Want A Career in Athletics” (SYWACIA) sports leadership academy for girls and young women of color in sports. Afterwards, several panelists and speakers agreed to share with us, as they did with the attendees, their individual career journeys and lessons learned in their fields. Coaching, executive leadership, sports medicine, and entrepreneurship will be addressed in this multi-part series.
Healththenorthwindonline.com

Editorial—Athletes and mental health: even our heroes are human

This year’s Olympics has brought attention to the crushing expectations placed on athletes; when Simone Biles walked away from the competition due to her mental state, she joined other athletes who have been increasingly open about the struggles which affect their performance. Biles, regarded by most as the greatest gymnast...
Workoutswomenfitness.net

Elite Training Center Allows World-Class Training for Athletes at All Levels

By Samantha Clayton, OLY, ISSA-CPT, Herbalife Nutrition Vice President, Worldwide Sports Performance and Fitness and Ryan Capretta, MS, CSCS, Founder and Director of Proactive Sports Performance. As a former international, competitive sprinter and former professional football strength and conditioning coach and current professional basketball team consultant, we’ve had the opportunity...
Sportstriathlete.com

Why the Top-Ranked Blind American Triathlete Isn’t Racing in Tokyo

Selection for the Paralympic and Olympic teams can get messy, sometimes even ugly—and it isn’t always clear where simple decisions were made, and where old grudges and new politics instead play a role. When it’s left in the hands of discretionary committees and choices, it can be particularly hard for athletes, who don’t have control then of the outcome. Just ask anyone who was left at home this summer.
Connecticut Statemilfordmirror.com

Editorial: Lamont and CT athletes finally get on same team vs. COVID

It’s about time Gov. Ned Lamont addressed Connecticut’s high school athletes directly. One of the lasting images of a year ago was of hundreds of athletes gathering in Hartford to protest the cancellation of the fall scholastic season. On that day, the governor’s office and athletes were at opposite ends of the field.
SportsAthens Banner-Herald

Opinion: Allyson Felix would be an excellent mentor for Sha'carri Richardson

This was the tweet that track and field star Sha'carri Richardson posted, along with five praying hands emojis, after finishing in last place in the 100-meter sprint at the Prefontaine Classic. The winner, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, beat her Olympic time of 10.61 seconds that won her the gold in this event at the Summer Games in Tokyo. Thompson-Herah and her teammates, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, were the Prefontaine heroines of the track, sweeping the 100-meters medals as they did at the Olympics. Richardson was expected to be a major contender in the 100 and 200-meter sprints in Tokyo but was suspended from competition due to marijuana use. Her Olympic ban became more controversial when she was not selected for the women’s 4x100 relay, which was the last event she would have been eligible for after her suspension ended.
Societynorthernstar.info

Editorial: Transgender athletes deserve equality

The Canadian Women’s Soccer team didn’t just make history by claiming their first-ever Olympic gold medal defeating Sweden in a shootout on Aug. 6. One athlete, Canada’s starting midfielder, solidified their Olympic history. Their name is Quinn, and they’re transgender and non-binary. Quinn became the first openly trans and non-binary...
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Scottsdale fitness facility helps Olympians, fighters and elite athletes achieve maximum performance

A Scottsdale fitness and training center has become a mecca for Olympians and professional athletes as they prepare to chase their dreams. Recently, Team USA’s Helen Maroulis and Kayla Miracle, both wrestlers, prepared for the Tokyo games at NeuroForce1, an advanced Scottsdale training facility with individualized human performance programs that uses the latest technology and sports science to achieve maximum results at any level.
Chicago, ILmychicagoathlete.com

Top Athletes Headline the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Athlete Field

Event organizers release COVID-19 guidelines to create a safe racing environment for all participants. CHICAGO – The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced today that it will host some of the world’s best elite athletes as it prepares for the 43rd running of the event. In addition to previously announced Americans Galen Rupp and Sara Hall, Getaneh Molla (ETH), Seifu Tura (ETH), Ruth Chepngetich (KEN), Keira D’Amato (USA), and Emma Bates (USA) are among the stars headlining this year’s field. Local natives Chris Derrick (USA) and Lindsay Flanagan (USA) are also among the top athletes in this year’s field. Adding to the excitement, past champions Daniel Romanchuk (USA), Marcel Hug (SWI), Tatyana McFadden (USA), and Amanda McGrory (USA) will race for the victory in the elite wheelchair competition.
WorkoutsPosted by
Muscle And Fitness

ASK ANDY: At Age 45, How Has Your Fitness Approach Changed with Aging?

Now that I’m well over 40 years of age, do I train the same way as I did when I first picked up a weight as a high school sophomore?. It’s a terrific question, but not one that can be comprehensively answered in one chapter. Instead, I’ll approach it by identifying two thoughts at each of these moments in time: One aspect of my fitness life which was positive and one I would go back in time and change. I’m sure you can relate to some of these thoughts in your own fitness journey– or if you’re just starting out, this can help you avoid some of the same mistakes!
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators target and elite 2022 athlete updates commitment timeline

Florida made the top three for 2022 four-star athlete Azareyeh Thomas earlier in August but the Gators will have to wait until at least next month for a decision. Thomas took to Twitter on Saturday announcing that he’d be making his decision soon but that he “will not be committing in August.” Florida landed in Thomas’ top three in July and attended the Friday Night Lights Camp to close the month out. The other programs bidding for his services are LSU and Georgia Tech (where Thomas’ brother Juanyeh plays). The Tigers sit as the current 247Sports crystal ball favorite but GatorsTerritory has Florida in the lead.
Workoutsboxrox.com

10 Best Pistol WODs for CrossFit Athletes

Pistol WODs are a great way to build solid lower body strength, power, mobility and skill. For more information on technique and tips, check out our guide to the Pistol. Push-Ups (3-6-9-12-15-18-21-24-27-30 reps) Pull-Ups (1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10 reps) Dips (2-4-6-8-10-12-14-16-18-20 reps) Chin-Ups (10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 reps) Pistols (5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5-5 reps) In the first round complete...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Female boxer Jeanette Zapata hospitalized in intensive care after TKO loss in Montreal

Female boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata remains hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a knockout loss last night against Marie Pier Houle in Montreal, Canada. Zapata, 18, was taken by ambulance to Sacré-Coeur-de-Montréal hospital after going into a seizure following a series of power shots that left her stunned at the end of round four. Zapata was unable to walk back to her corner, and the fight was waved off after the bell. Zapata’s right arm began to convulse, and her legs went limp, at which point she was laid onto the canvas for medical personnel to attend to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy