Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Growing your startup is not (just) becoming a unicorn

By André Barrence
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, Mexico has become a hotbed of entrepreneurs who venture to bring their ideas to life. According to Crunchbase there are about 600 startups in Mexico, of which four have achieved unicorn status. The entrepreneurial ecosystem in Mexico is experiencing a historic moment , but even after achieving millionaire investments and regional expansion, consolidated startups must continue to update and acquire new skills to sustain their development and guarantee constant growth. For a startup –even being a unicorn- , to continue its growth in a sustainable way, it is key to think about three themes: update, growth marketing and data-driven decision making.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Google For Startups#Vp#Growth And Performance#Kavak Mx Image#Cac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Related
EconomyTechCrunch

Why global investors are flocking to back Latin American startups

Interestingly, many of the region’s rounds are led by or saw participation from investors based elsewhere. Firms such as SoftBank, Tiger Global Management, Tencent, Accel, Ribbit Capital and QED Investors are pouring money into LatAm. Some are even seeing more opportunity than in the U.S. — Latin America, they believe, has historically been ripe for disruption, especially in the fintech and proptech sectors, due to the significant underbanked and unbanked population in the region and the relatively unstructured real estate industry.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Israeli connected-home experience startup Veego raises $13M

Israeli connected-home experience startup Veego Software Ltd. said today it has raised $13 million in new funding to enhance its machine learning models. Magenta Venture Partners led the Series A round. Other investors included State of Mind Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH, North First Ventures and Amdocs Ventures. Founded...
Food & DrinksInc.com

How This Founder Turned a Family Recipe Into $30 Million in Revenue and a Private-Equity Deal

Junea Rocha launched Brazi Bites over a decade ago with a single snack. Since then, the better-for-you Latin-inspired foods brand has grown every year -- and it's on pace to approach $30 million in revenue in 2021. Rocha stepped down as CEO to become chief marketing officer after a private equity sale, but she and her co-founder husband, Cameron MacMullin, still own a minority stake. We caught up with Rocha to talk about what it takes to let new chefs into your startup kitchen.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

A $2 billion fintech startup has become Africa’s fastest unicorn

OPay broke investment and valuation records for start-ups in Africa, following investment from SoftBank, with Sequoia Capital China, and five other large firms participating. OPay provides individuals with a point-of-sale machine and underlying software, so they can act as banks and ATMs. The company says it processes $3 billion in...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Accelerator challenge: Could your AI startup help consumers and small businesses overcome financial challenges?

In times of disruption, innovation is born. Startups are at the forefront of this change and are always looking around corners to solve the problems challenging consumers and small businesses. As we move towards economic recovery and financial prosperity, artificial intelligence (AI) has the power to advance, improve, and find solutions for the lives of North Americans.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
Small Businesscrunchbase.com

Here Are The New 2021 Unicorn Startups Founded By Women

The unicorn club has always been open to men and women. But in the five-plus years that we’ve been tracking venture-backed companies valued at $1 billion and up, the vast majority have had all-male founding teams. That’s not starting to change yet. However, our latest analysis of founding teams of...
Economyphocuswire.com

African shared mobility startup Plentywaka gets $1.2M seed round

Plentywaka, a shared mobility startup operating in West Africa, has secured $1.2 million in seed funding and has acquired Stabus, a mobility startup operating in Ghana. In July, Plentywaka finished the Techstars Toronto accelerator program, and the company has also established a headquarters in Toronto. Leading this round of funding is a Toronto-based fund, The Xchange, with participation from Techstars Toronto, SOSV, ShockVentures, Argentil Capital Partners, ODBA & Co. Ventures as well as angel investors from Canada, the United States and Africa.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
Public HealthHyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Reasons Behind Its Massive Support!

This article is about examining the reasons behind the massive support towards a 4th stimulus check. Over 169M payments have been issued by the IRS in the 3rd series of direct payments. Out of that, nearly 2M people have received stimulus checks of $1,400 in July alone. However, there is still massive support in favor of the 4th stimulus check.
PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
PoliticsFXStreet.com

US Official: As many as 5 rockets were fired at Kabul airport - Reuters

As many as 5 rockets were fired at Kabul airport, Reuters reports, citing a US official on Monday. There is little to no market reaction on the above geopolitical headlines, with the risk sentiment steadier in Asia on Monday. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy