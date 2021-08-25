South Korea: BoK expected to keep the steady hand this week – UOB
Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, comments on the upcoming monetary policy meeting by the Bank of Korea (BoK). “Bloomberg’s consensus poll shows 9 out of 19 analysts expecting a 25 bps hike to South Korea’s benchmark base rate at the upcoming monetary policy meeting on Thursday (26 August). The Bank of Korea (BoK) has started to turn more hawkish in May, citing an unsustainably low interest rate and risks of financial imbalances. The central bank has also indicated readiness to start interest rate normalisation as soon as August.”www.fxstreet.com
