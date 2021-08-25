South Korea: BoK expected to keep the steady hand this week – UOB

The world is opening up to various nuances of Korean culture. With the worldwide acceptance of its movies and media, South Korea is etching its mark in the television and movie industry across the world. Some credit for this also goes to the growing content digitization industry. Various platforms that stream videos have made people open their eyes to South Korea. One outstanding example of this is the widespread popularity of K-Pop. People across age groups follow K-pop on mobiles and chat groups. With the video streaming business expanding rapidly, many streaming services have come up in South Korea.