Jersey City, NJ

Firefighter injured battling multi-alarm house fire in Jersey City

ABCNY
 5 days ago

A fifth alarm burned through at least two homes in Jersey City, injuring a firefighter.

The fire broke out inside one Irving Street home at around 3 a.m. Wednesday and quickly spread to another.

One firefighter was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with an apparent hand injuries.

There was no immediate word what sparked the blaze.

ALSO READ | Cuomo's clemency pick, David Gilbert from Brink's armored truck robbery, sparks outrage

Cuomo granted clemency to one of the gang members behind the infamous Brinks armored truck robbery in 1981.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

