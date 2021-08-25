Firefighter injured battling multi-alarm house fire in Jersey City

A fifth alarm burned through at least two homes in Jersey City, injuring a firefighter.

The fire broke out inside one Irving Street home at around 3 a.m. Wednesday and quickly spread to another.

One firefighter was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with an apparent hand injuries.

There was no immediate word what sparked the blaze.

