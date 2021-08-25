Lincoln Street under construction in Port Angeles
Traffic makes its way through a gauntlet of orange cones and barrels on Tuesday as part of a safety enhancement project on South Lincoln Street in Port Angeles. The state-funded project is intended to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety along the half-mile corridor between East First and Eighth streets. It includes upgraded pedestrian crossings and installation of a new traffic light at Third Street. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.www.peninsuladailynews.com
