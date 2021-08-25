Cancel
Launch of Calix Operations Cloud Marks an Industry First, Predictive Analytics and Automation Delivered From the Access Edge to the Subscriber Premises

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalix Operations Cloud combines machine learning, automation, and predictive insights in a single cloud solution for broadband operations teams, enabling BSPs to grow their value by proactively managing the entire subscriber facing network to deliver the ultimate subscriber experience. Calix, Inc. (CALX) has launched Calix Operations Cloud to enable broadband...

aithority.com

Technologymartechseries.com

SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

Platform Used to Enable Launch of Screen iL Global Streaming Service for Premium Israeli Content. SeaChange International, Inc., a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.
ComputersCSO

Securing Hybrid Clouds and Multi-Cloud with Virtualized Network Firewalls

Organizations are looking to realize the promise of cloud computing, including faster time to market, increased responsiveness, and cost reductions. As part of this, many organizations use two or more clouds to meet business needs such as disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. In fact, 76% of organizations are using two or more cloud providers.2 And according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, “93 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy” while “87 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy.” As a result, this can introduce complexities without the right cloud security solutions that can secure any cloud environment.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Philip Morris exec on shift to cloud and data-driven operations

Philip Morris International (PMI) is in the midst of a business transformation, and cloud and data technologies are playing a key role in helping the firm reach its destination. Famed for its heritage in cigarette manufacturing, PMI is shifting towards smoke-free products that, although not risk-free, create a nicotine-containing tobacco...
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Businessaithority.com

ClarityCX1 Announces The Launch Of The 1st Salesforce Industry Cloud B2B Strategic Account Management Solution Specifically Tailored For Multiple Vertical Markets

ClarityCX1 Ltd., an Industry Cloud SaaS company announced the launch of its CX1 solution on the Salesforce Lightning platform tailored for vertical industry B2B sales account teams. The first release of CX1™ will support customer-facing teams in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector followed by subsequent releases for Medical Devices, High-Tech/Manufacturing and Financial Services. The CX1™ Salesforce solution is designed to provide a repeatable way for B2B sales/account teams to engage with stakeholders more strategically regardless of the complexity of the customer environment.
SoftwareRaspberry Pi

IoT gets a machine learning boost, from edge to cloud

Today, it’s easy to run Edge Impulse machine learning on any operating system, like Raspberry Pi OS, and on every cloud, like Microsoft’s Azure IoT. Evan Rust, Technology Ambassador for Edge Impulse, walks us through it. Building enterprise-grade IoT solutions takes a lot of practical effort and a healthy dose...
SoftwareSpaceNews.com

O3b mPOWER get first cloud customer, on track for launch even as COVID-19 issues loom

TAMPA, Fla. — Microsoft is pivoting from being a partner to also a customer of SES’ next-generation O3b mPOWER broadband constellation, which SES said remains on schedule despite an ongoing threat of supply chain disruption from COVID-19. SES previously partnered with Microsoft’s Azure cloud business, and other cloud providers including AWS and IBM, to ensure O3b mPOWER customers can access their services remotely without first going through local servers and infrastructure on the ground.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Forced Physics Data Center Technology Celebrates First Installation of Edgeility System Designed for Edge and On Premise Locations

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2021-- Forced Physics Data Center Technology celebrates the first installation of the new Edgeility System. Cooled with proprietary JouleForce® Technology, this micro data center provides the thermal solution the industry needs for Edge and on premise distributed compute. This positions Forced Physics DCT to serve markets previously limited by other cooling solutions.
ComputersInfoworld

How cloud services get built today

The “open source business model” has been obvious for some time: It’s called cloud. But obvious in theory doesn’t mean it’s easy to pull off in practice. As software luminary Tim Bray once said, “The qualities that make people great at carving high-value [open source] software out of nothingness aren’t necessarily the ones that make them good at operations.” He’s correct, but it’s also true that during the past few years open source companies have become exceptionally good at cloud operations.
Technologythefastmode.com

NTT Supports Indonesia's MyRepublic with Managed IT Services

NTT, a world-leading global technology services provider, last week announced that it has successfully helped MyRepublic, one of the fastest growing telecom operators in the Asia-Pacific region based in Indonesia to expand its network capacity to cope with the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. With more subscribers relying...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Keysight Launches Cloud-based 5G RAN Analytics Software

Keysight Technologies has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance. Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software is based on a...
Computersthefastmode.com

5G and Edge Computing, It’s All About Developers & Data Featured

5G Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are transforming their business in two fundamental ways. First, by switching from the physical network function (PNF) approach to network deployment, to a virtualized approach (VNFs and CNFs). All of this is in service of the larger, and more strategic, second transformation: Increasing the monetization opportunities of their networks and accelerating return on their capital investments. With these changes, 5G MNOs and Network Service Providers will now be able to offer a differentiated and unique value proposition in the form of Edge Cloud services and MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing).
SoftwareLumia UK

Automating security assessments using Cloud Katana

Today, we are open sourcing Cloud Katana, a cloud-native serverless application built on the top of Azure Functions to assess security controls in the cloud and hybrid cloud environments. We are currently covering only use cases in Azure, but we are working on extending it to other cloud providers. Design...
BusinessZDNet

Lumen extends private cloud services to the edge

Lumen Technologies on Thursday announced it's bringing fully-managed private cloud services to its edge platform. The new Lumen Edge Private Cloud is designed for customers that want the benefits of a cloud platform combined with the security and low latency of an edge-based solution. The new service includes compute, storage,...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Demand for data is growing, but so are data supply chain challenges

Data suppliers are unable to efficiently deliver relevant data to a growing number of data consumers, according to a 451 Research survey. 55% of those surveyed report that data is often stale or out-of-date by the time it is consumed or analyzed. Lack of automation and data security challenges are root causes of the friction, and unless resolved, organizations will struggle to be successful with DataOps and cloud migration.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Use of automated healthcare revenue cycle operations grows

Healthcare systems are increasingly turning to automated revenue cycle solutions, with nearly eight in 10 (78%) health systems currently using or in the process of deploying automation in their revenue cycle operations. That's according to a survey conducted through the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s (HFMA) Pulse Survey program. The results...
SoftwareIT Jungle

Public Cloud Dreams Becoming A Reality for IBM i Users

For years, IBM i professionals have looked on as their X86 colleagues moved data and applications to the cloud, where they take advantage of sophisticated analytics and AI offerings, while they dutifully tend to their Power Systems boxes, as they have for years. But with IBM i runtimes in at least two public clouds (and possibly more in the works), IBM i shops are finally starting to realize their public cloud dreams.

