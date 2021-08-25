Cancel
Yieldmo’s Smart Exchange Integrates with LiveRamp, Enabling Best-in-Class Insights with Addressability

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Yieldmo Will Support Targeting on LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution. Integration Will Make Publisher Traffic More Addressable, and Enable Marketers to Connect with Their Audiences on Higher-Quality Native Inventory. LiveRamp® (RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, announced it has completed an integration with Yieldmo, the SMART Exchange that increases the value...

aithority.com

Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Text Request Launches New Batch of Integrations, Significant Upgrades to Google Chrome Extension & Mobile Apps

The new integrations and upgrades further expand Text Request’s ability to make texting a seamless and powerful sales, marketing, and service tool for businesses. Text Request, the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement, announced today three new integrations, as well as major upgrades to the SaaS tool’s mobile apps and Google Chrome extension.
Cell PhonesCMSWire

How Google Analytics Tech Report Can Inform an App Launch or Marketing Strategy

While marketing analysts are still reviewing GA4 features to determine what works and what doesn't work for their strategy, one report remains a stalwart for helping plan effective app launches: Google Analytics Tech report. The Tech report provides a clear look at what devices website visitors use to visit a website. Yet with some strategy, you can use that report to better plan your launch of an app or software.
EconomyTechRepublic

Can your company create NextGen digital products with NFTs?

Non-Fungible Tokens may provide the underpinning for your next blockbuster digital product. Non-Fungible Tokens have been in the press as of late, seemingly making the leap from a novelty technology looking for an application, to driving seven-figure daily trading volumes in NBA's Top Shot, and technology leaders are likely being asked for more details about NFTs, and whether they apply to your organization.
Technologymartechseries.com

Imprivata’s New Digital Identity Maturity Assessment Tool Illuminates Security Gaps for Healthcare Organizations

Provides key security and compliance guidance for a comprehensive digital identity strategy. Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare, introduced its digital identity maturity assessment, a new tool that helps health delivery organizations (HDOs) identify critical protections missing from their digital identity strategy. The assessment tool, combined with an intelligent roadmap toward identity maturity, bolsters every modern HDO’s identity and access management (IAM) strategy by ensuring robust security, compliance, and efficiency across the healthcare environment.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Best Crypto PR Services You Need To Know: A Comprehensive List

Having access to the best crypto PR agencies is vital to the success of your crypto project. No matter how great a crypto project is, it will not get across to the right target audience without good PR for your project. If your project is not tailored towards the right target audience, there is a high chance it will never be a success. Therefore, one of the foundational requirements of both new and already existing crypto projects is access to the best crypto PR agencies.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
Internetalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jobs and Services On-Demand Platform Launches in Support of Small to Medium-Size Businesses and Solopreneur Communities with Services to Offer

Online Platform Wage Hits 100,000 Monthly Active Users and Raises Initial Pre-Seed Capital to Support Growth. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / A new company is trailblazing how gig workers and solopreneurs find and secure work with the launch of the Wage app, an on-demand jobs, and services platform with 100,000 users and growing. Wage allows users to post any task and find an experienced professional to get the job done, from landscape professionals and handypersons to dog walkers and computer repair services. The Chicago-based startup promises to become a go-to marketplace for solopreneurs nationwide, serving all verticals as the gig economy shows signs of becoming the new working-class norm.
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

This Short Networking Technology Survey Will Help Us Create Valuable Content

Over the past decade, and with exponential growth over the past year throughout the pandemic, the AV technology installed in various environments has increasingly been connected to the network. Whether it be a presentation systems, digital signage displays, telephony becoming VoIP, or any number of sensors and scanners collecting data...
Softwarecryptonews.com

Unizen Review: A CeDeFi Smart Exchange Ecosystem

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. As the blockchain ecosystem takes new turns, we need viable solutions to address some of the problems already experienced. The crypto community, even so, continues to raise concerns about the risks and vulnerabilities, coupled with high network fees and slippages, experienced in most DeFi exchanges (DEX).
Internetmediapost.com

Model B Creates Way To Identify Audiences To Target Through Search, Social

Model B, a creative and media services agency, today announced the launch of Blueprint, the company’s Omnichannel marketing technology that integrates ad planning, buying and analytics to reduce the amount of tech licenses, money and effort needed to drive better performance. The agency has roughly 20 clients, about three have...
SoftwareCMSWire

A Look at the Top 5 Marketing Automation Software by Market Share

Marketing automation software industry is constantly evolving, as new contenders try to capture a slice of the market and gain traction with customers. As more options enter an already crowded marketplace, its becoming harder for marketers to choose one platform over another. With so many variables at play when selecting...
RestaurantsPosted by
TheSpoon

Q&A: How BentoBox Helps Restaurants Take Back Their Customer Relationships Through Tech

Before the off-premises boom, there was no question of restaurants owning their relationships with customers. One pandemic and a whole lot of digital tools later, and that ownership is a little less certain, and restaurants often give up valuable customer data and feedback to bigger tech companies (e.g., third-party delivery services). Now, however, a number of tech companies are promising to change this by putting more digital interactions with customers back restaurants hands, so to speak.
Real EstateTimes Union

Inmobi Properties Partners With Side, Offering Buyers and Sellers an Unbeatable Combination of High-quality Service, Local Expertise, and World-class Tech.

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Roberto Mercado today announced Inmobi Properties and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Inmobi Properties, a team with expertise in multiple market sectors, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Posted by
Ashish

Why Google Analytics is Important For Your Website

Web analytics has helped businesses grow for generations. The data collected by web analytic tools can identify what the visitors are doing on a site and help to optimize its performance, leading to more sales or conversions. There is an abundance of free options available like Google Analytics that will allow you to use these useful metrics in order to improve your website's profile among potential customers - whether they're browsing from mobile devices, laptops, tablets, or other computing platforms.
MarketsSearchengine Journal

Which Schema Types Are Used Most by Industry [Research]

With so much content to process, search engines prefer data on a website to be structured in a way that helps easily identify and understand your content. With schema markup, marketers have hundreds of item properties to base their optimizations on. So which ones are used the most?. Enterprise SEO...
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

Flywire CEO: Payment Digitization Helps Senior Management ‘Stop Wasting Time’ In The Back Office

Change — real change, the inexorable kind that transforms payments and commerce — can move with lightning speed. Or it can be positively glacial. As Flywire CEO Mike Massaro told Karen Webster only a bit tongue in cheek: “I don’t know if it’s the old man in me that is starting to come out, but you start realizing how much time, effort, work and alignment needs to happen to effect real change at scale.”

