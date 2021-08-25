Bulldog legend Walker launches US Senate bid

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images) (Handout/Photo Courtesy of the Committee )

Former Georgia Bulldog football legend Herschel Walker begins his first full day as a US Senate candidate: Walker, who moved from Texas to register to vote in his native Georgia just last week, says he will run as a Republican in a bid to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock. Walker will face at least three other Republican candidates, including state Ag Commissioner Gary Black, in next year’s GOP primary. Walker, who won the 1982 Heisman Trophy while playing with the Bulldogs in Athens, has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

From WSB TV...

“Run, Herschel, run” has taken on a whole new meaning.

Herschel Walker, beloved by many University of Georgia alumni, has filed the paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for U.S. Senate, likely setting up a possible matchup against current Senator Raphael Warnock.

This is his first foray into politics after receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump in March.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” Trump wrote in a statement.

Warnock is up for reelection in 2022 after he defeated Kelly Loeffler in a 2020 special election to fill the seat left vacant by Johnny Isakson.

Walker was born in the town of Wrightsville in eastern Georgia in 1962. Growing up, Walker said he struggled with being overweight and had speech impediment that was extremely hard. In an interview with ABC News in 2008, Walker revealed that he has rare and controversial mental illness called dissociative identity disorder — or D.I.D. — formerly known as multiple personality disorder.

“I had it the whole time, I just didn’t know what it was,” Walker said.

Walker has a son named Christian, who also graduated from UGA.

Walker helped the Dawgs win the 1980 National Championship, and the team finished with a 33-3 record during his three seasons in Athens.

The running back set numerous records in his collegiate career, including 41 school records, 16 SEC records and 11 NCAA records. Walker took home the 1982 Heisman Trophy.

Walker is considered one of the best college football players of all time.

Walker and Trump have known each other for decades. Walker even appeared on season eight of The Apprentice, hosted by Trump. Although he was eliminated in the show, he remained close with Trump. During his presidency, Walker often spoke out in support of Trump and even appeared at campaign rallies.

The Democratic Party of Georgia quickly responded saying: “Walker’s entrance into Georgia’s chaotic GOP Senate primary is the nightmare scenario that Republicans have spent the entire cycle trying to avoid. By the end of this long, divisive, and expensive intra-party fight, it’ll be clear that none of these candidates are focused on the issues that matter most to Georgians.”

©2021 Cox Media Group