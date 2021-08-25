COVID roundup: Winterville firefighter dies, UGA ramps up vaccine incentives

ricky knight

Another area firefighter has died after a battle with COVID 19: Ricky Knight was a volunteer with the Fire Department in Winterville. Tim Hodges in Barrow County and Shaun Stringer in Hall County were both buried last week after their bouts with coronavirus.

The University of Georgia is ramping up the incentives in an effort to get more students, staff, and faculty vaccinated against coronavirus: those who receive COVID 19 vaccines on campus will now be entered into a drawing that comes with a one thousand dollar prize. Vaccines are available at the University Health Center, and again today at a mobile clinic that operates from 10 til 2 at UGA’s Tate Student Center.

Two lecturers have resigned their posts at the University of North Georgia, stepping down in protest of University System of Georgia policy that recommends but does not mandate masks in buildings at UNG and in other schools around the state.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville is among the hospitals that will receive help from National Guard members deployed by Governor Brian Kemp as COVID hospitalizations around the state continue to increase.

The health department in Newton County is now offering third doses of Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines to those who are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. The COVID vaccine booster shots are also being offered by the health departments in Gwinnett and Rockdale counties.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is among the latest to require proof of coronavirus vaccinations from its audience members. ASO says the policy takes effect September 1.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the city will not be issuing any special events permits: it is the Mayor’s latest effort to tamp down an ongoing increase in COVID cases in Savannah.

Nursing homes around the state are looking for a share of the $4.8 billion in federal COVID 19 relief funds that will be sent to Georgia. State School Superintendent Richard Woods, who says he has been vaccinated against coronavirus, credits the vaccine with mitigating the symptoms during his recent bout with COVID 19.

