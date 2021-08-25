Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

2 men, woman shot outside apartment complex in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Three people were shot Tuesday night outside an apartment complex in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, police said.

Two of the victims, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were found in the lower level of a building at Three Rivers Manor along Rhine Street, where officers were called just before 9 p.m.

One of the men was shot in the leg and ribs, and officers applied a tourniquet until paramedics got there, police said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The other man was shot in his right leg and suffered a graze wound to his head, police said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A third victim, a 21-year-old woman, showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds to her right leg and left arm, police said.

Police were notified of the shooting by a ShotSpotter alert, which was followed by 911 calls. No arrests have been made.

