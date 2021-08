Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA and while he is respected around the league, there is no doubt that he yearns for that first career title. Up until this past season, Paul had never been to the NBA Finals, although that all changed when his Phoenix Suns proved all of the doubters wrong and made it all the way to the big dance. While they eventually lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns cemented themselves as favorites for next season, and they even have Paul for four more years.