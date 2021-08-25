The Knife Block, Beyond the Basics

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If someone asked me the kitchen tool I most associate with the month of August (something that frequently happens to me at cocktail parties, how about you?), I wouldn’t say an ice cream maker or ice-pop molds or even the salad spinner I work overtime for no-cook dinners. For me, August is the month of the serrated knife. That's because tomato toast is my entire personality in the late summer. Is Instagramming my tomato toast repeatedly the food equivalent of buying a cheugy neon sign that says girl boss? Potentially. Sadly, I’m too far gone to care.