The Knife Block, Beyond the Basics

By Anna Hezel
tastecooking.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to sharpen your knife knowledge and add a cleaver, a grapefruit knife, or a mezzaluna to your collection. We’ve all seen the huge promises made by food magazines and kitchenware companies: “The only three knives your kitchen needs,” or, “You can cook anything with these four essential knives.” It’s an alluring offer—that, as long as you have a reliably sharp chef’s knife, paring knife, and serrated bread knife, the world is your oyster. At least . . . until you need to shuck an oyster.

ShoppingEpicurious

The Best Bread Knife Is Actually a Serrated Chef’s Knife

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If someone asked me the kitchen tool I most associate with the month of August (something that frequently happens to me at cocktail parties, how about you?), I wouldn’t say an ice cream maker or ice-pop molds or even the salad spinner I work overtime for no-cook dinners. For me, August is the month of the serrated knife. That's because tomato toast is my entire personality in the late summer. Is Instagramming my tomato toast repeatedly the food equivalent of buying a cheugy neon sign that says girl boss? Potentially. Sadly, I’m too far gone to care.
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
Electronicsaudacy.com

Woman amazes internet by sharing microwave hack that allows food to heat evenly

The microwave may be the most convenient tool in the kitchen, but there are a number of reasons people tend to avoid the appliance if possible. One of the main complaints people have about using the microwave is sometimes it will heat up the food unevenly. Luckily, one woman recently shared a helpful tip to make sure food always reaches the same temperature throughout, and the internet is amazed they never heard it before.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Verywell Health

Pasta Substitutes for People With Diabetes

There's so much to love about pasta: The noodles can take on any flavor and give a sense of savory satisfaction. But pasta is packed with carbohydrates, or carbs. When eaten in excess, it can cause inflammation, weight gain, and higher blood sugars - especially in patients with diabetes. If...
RecipesNew England Today

Bread and Butter Pickles

This simple bread and butter pickles recipe is both excellent and tasty. Total Time: 30 minutes (plus brining) 6 quarts thinly sliced, well-scrubbed, unpeeled cucumbers. 1 teaspoon turmeric (optional) Instructions. Combine sliced cucumbers and onions in a large shallow pan. Sprinkle pickling salt over all and mix in with your...
Interior DesignArkansas Online

12 steps to a clean, fragrant, organized linen closet

Whenever I give talks or interviews about organizing and downsizing, someone always asks: "Where do I start?" My answer: The linen closet. Why? It's not too personal, so you won't get bogged down. It's finite, unlike the black hole of your file cabinet. And a small amount of effort here yields big results, which could motivate you to tackle other spaces.
Food & DrinksPopculture

Hot Dog Fans Receive Bad Health News as Part of New Study

As many of us know, eating hot dogs on a daily basis is not a healthy diet, but a new study from University of Michigan researchers found almost exactly how much of your life that hot dog could cost you. Researchers Olivier Jolliet and Katerina S. Stylianou unveiled their Health Nutritional Index in the latest issue of Nature Food, to show how unhealthy foods could shave off minutes of your life and how healthier choices could add minutes. Their study found that substituting just 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats with plant-based foods could add 48 minutes of life per day.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: These Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
Lifestylefoodandnutrition.org

Sharp and Stylish: A Must-Have Knife

Product reviewed: Shun Premier Grey Chef’s Knife 8”. A chef’s knife is a beloved tool in the kitchen, and every chef has preferences on what makes it their favorite. It’s easily the most-used knife and holds a lot of importance to cooking effectively and functionally. Knives can be intimidating to shop for, which is why I was excited to use and review the Shun Premier Grey Chef’s Knife 8” for you!
LifestyleTODAY.com

What is laundry stripping? An expert weighs in

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. In all of the time spent...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Is Red Lobster So Cheap?

When it comes to buying food, and especially when it comes to eating out, it's always a toss-up between cheap but risky, or the safe but expensive. This isn't to say that you can't enjoy a good seafood meal without breaking the bank or visiting urgent care. Red Lobster is well-known for being a seafood restaurant that's both filling but not too terribly expensive, and served in a comfortable, clean atmosphere that creates an ambiance of enjoying a good meal.

