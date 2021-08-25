Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Three Reasons to Graduate from ESPs and Upgrade to Marketing Automation

By David Greenberg
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know that email you get every morning that keeps sending over irrelevant offers and information, misspelling your name, and cluttering up your inbox? Much of this communication stems directly from companies using the “batch and blast” email approach with little to no personalization or attention paid to the actual way people “buy”. While many martech solutions on the market are lacking, email service providers (ESPs) are often the most outdated when it comes to providing marketers the tools they need to optimize data, automate tedious processes, and deploy multichannel campaigns. This form of impersonal, destined-for-the-spam-folder emails can do more harm than good, alienating a target audience or leading to email fatigue.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Automation#Email Marketing#Personalized Marketing#Multichannel Marketing#Martech Solutions#Esp#Vizio#Advance Connected Tv#Omnichannel Advertising#Crms#Personalizing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Influence Mobile Named One of Washington’s Best Workplaces in 2021

Puget Sound Business Journal recognizes startup’s commitment to company culture and employee growth. Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced it was recognized as one of Washington’s Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Influence Mobile came in at the third spot in the small company category based on how the company scored in employee satisfaction surveys, benefits and compensation, leadership transparency, workplace perks and more.
Businessmartechseries.com

ClearDATA Chief Strategy Officer Sanjay Cherian Appointed to Forbes Technology Council

Cherian adds his voice as a thought leader in digital health space to prestigious invitation-only group of senior-level technology executive contributors. ClearDATA®, the leader in operationalizing healthcare privacy and security, announced the appointment of its Chief Strategy Officer, Sanjay Cherian, to the Forbes Technology Council. Cherian, a 20-year veteran of the healthcare industry as a healthcare strategist and digital health product leader, will share his expertise with the Forbes community and author original articles for Forbes.com.
Technologymartechseries.com

Passwords in the Finance Industry

Revolutionary Technology by GateKeeper Boosts Password Security of Florida Financial Firm. GateKeeper Enterprise, the innovative proximity-based two-factor authentication solution, announced the release of its 2FA case study with BARR Financial Services, LLC, a financial advisory firm based in Winter Park, Florida. After deploying the patented GateKeeper authentication solution, BARR Financial slashed its helpdesk ticket requests by a 50 percent.
Businessmartechseries.com

The9 Limited Announced the Launch of NFT Platform NFTSTAR

Former Dapper Labs Vice President of Operations will Join as COO. The9 Limited an established Internet company, today announced that it has formally stepped into the Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) business. NFTSTAR Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Singapore wholly owned subsidiary of The9 Limited, will launch a NFT trading and community platform NFTSTAR, which is expected to be officially launched in the fourth quarter of this year, while user pre-registration incentive program is now starting.
Technologymartechseries.com

Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring WPP, Dialpad, RollWorks, Medallia and more!

Online buyers today do over 70% of their own product and brand research via reviews, websites, social media and other channels before interacting with a brand directly, this puts the onus on marketers to add valuable content and insights to feed every stage of the prospect and customer journey – what marketing technologies and marketing practices have enabled efforts among top B2B marketers?
Internetmartechseries.com

Worldcast Live Unveils Features to Improve Audience Engagement and Revenue Growth for Live and Virtual Event Experiences at BizBash 2021 at Connect Tampa

Worldcast Live will host live demonstrations and curated experiences for event experience partners. WHAT: Worldcast Live is joining leading event industry key decision-makers from Fortune 1,000 corporations at the 2021 BizBash at Connect Conference. BizBash, North America’s number one resource for event industry trends and resources to create smarter events, will host a three-day event experience with parent company, Connect from August 30 through September 1. BizBash has teamed up with parent company, Connect to introduce the best event tech, experiential, gifting, design, venue and event experience partners to corporate and association-hosted buyers.
Technologymartechseries.com

MatchCraft Announces Support for Google Smart Bidding

Creator of award-winning digital ad platform, AdVantage™, announces support for Google Smart Bidding. Award-winning MarTech company, MatchCraft, now supports Google Smart Bidding alongside its proprietary bidding & budget management technology. Marketing Technology News: Neustar Reaches Call Authentication Services Agreement with Prove. Offering partners, and in turn their advertisers, the tools...
EconomyNorwalk Hour

5 of the Easiest Ways to Make Data an Integral Part of Your Business' Digital Marketing

“What gets measured gets managed” is an old saying that’s stuck around for one reason — it’s true. Data is essential to every digital marketer. Gone are the days of putting up a billboard and hoping for customers. Now we can measure to a degree our ancestors would have never dreamed of. And that measurement allows us to create more targeted campaigns and know whether or not they worked.
Economyitprotoday.com

An Enterprise Guide to Digital Transformation in 2021

While the term digital transformation isn't new, it's meaning – and the technologies and approaches it encompasses – is constantly shifting with the times. One thing that remains constant, however, is the advantage companies far along in their digital transformation journeys have over the slow-starters. This was emphasized recently in Deloitte's 2021 Digital Transformation Executive Survey, which found that "digitally mature companies are more resilient and better able to navigate rapid change, and they do significantly better financially as a result."
Businessmartechseries.com

Sitel Group® Completes Acquisition of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Creating a Leading Global CX Provider

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced that Sitel Group® has successfully completed the all-cash acquisition of SYKES in accordance with the merger agreement. This highly complementary combination creates a leading global CX (customer experience) player with a wide breadth and depth of services, strong client relationships and considerable opportunities for employees worldwide. The acquisition – the terms of which were a purchase price of $54 per share, representing a premium of 31.2% over SYKES’ closing price on June 17, 2021 and valuing the deal at approximately $2.2 billion on a fully diluted basis – was announced on June 18, 2021 and was subsequently approved by SYKES shareholders in a Special Meeting on August 24, 2021. Effective today, SYKES has become a privately-held company and its shares will cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Businessmartechseries.com

Annex Cloud Continues to Accelerate Growth for Global Enterprises Through Customer Loyalty and Retention

Annex Cloud Clients are Embracing Loyalty Experience Platform™ as the Force Behind their Customer Retention Growth Strategy. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, announced today the significant growth experienced by Annex Cloud customers that are positioning loyalty as a business-critical priority and integrating it into their growth strategies.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

MeetingPlay Introduces Enhanced Mobile Event App

Newly augmented app enables planners to streamline events, further engage attendees and provide greater value to vendors. Alongside the tremendous movement in the world of event planning, MeetingPlay, a pioneer in creating innovative technology solutions for events, is announcing today the launch of their advanced mobile app. Ideal for in-person, virtual and hybrid events, mobile conference apps provide the versatility and effectiveness needed for a successful event. MeetingPlay’s fully customizable app supports event organizers by using mobile technology to create intuitive, engaging and information-rich solutions to overcome even the toughest planning challenges.
Internetmartechseries.com

Teknikforce’s New Platform Turn Webinars Into An Interactive Experience

Webinarloop, new SAAS from Teknikforce helps marketers create highly-engaging webinars allowing businesses to work even in the Pandemic. Teknikforce Ventures LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of Webinarloop – The Ultimate Webinar Platform on August 22, 2021. Webinars have been a great replacement for face-to-face seminars during the pandemic,...
Softwaremartechseries.com

KineMaster Strategic Investment to Secure Stock Video Content

Evolving to become a platform for video projects sharing. KineMaster Corporation, the developer of the KineMaster video editing app, announced that it will expand its investment in content offerings to provide users with an improved editing experience. Recently, KineMaster has been implementing strategies to retain new users by producing short-form...
TV & Videosmartechseries.com

Phonexa Claims Platinum Viddy Award For ‘The Unofficial History of Innovation’

Phonexa’s streak of creative recognition continues, as the software company’s digital ad series “The Unofficial History of Innovation” received a Viddy Platinum Award for Best Ad Campaign. The three-part humorous series is composed of “The Telephone” “The Startup” and “The Internet.” Each episode pokes fun at the seminal moments in...
Internetmartechseries.com

The Media Trust Powers Adobe DSP’s Commitment to Safe Consumer Ad Experiences

Malware scanning and ad categorization tools central to Adobe Advertising Cloud’s stature as a premium ad marketplace. The Media Trust, global leader in quantifying and managing digital risk, is proud to announce an integrated partnership with Adobe Advertising Cloud, one of the largest demand-side platforms (DSPs) in the digital advertising space. The Media Trust’s Holistic Ad Quality suite of products ensures Advertising Cloud deters malicious code outbreaks, remediates technical hurdles, and identifies challenges with delicate subject matter in creative so the premium DSP can guarantee safe ad experiences for consumers.
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

Gartner Says Executive Leaders Must Act Now in Evaluating 7 Trends for an Effective Strategic Planning Process

Function-Specific Strategic Planning Templates Are Available for Complimentary Download. While many long term plans were put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, executive leaders should act now in implementing a strategic planning process for future revenue growth, according to Gartner, Inc. Organizations must actively prepare to respond to future disruptions...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Avid Enhances Media Composer Subscription Offering to Accelerate Content Editing and Production

Media Composer | Distributed Processing speeds creative workflows by offloading processor-intensive tasks. Avid today announced a new version of Avid Media Composer | Distributed Processing that significantly speeds up content production by using adjacent computing resources to help creative teams keep up with the increasing demand for new content. Media Composer | Distributed Processing enables editors to focus more on their craft by offloading processor-intensive media creation workflow tasks to any available local computers, freeing up their Media Composer edit workstations while removing wasteful downtime from the production process for faster project turnaround. Media Composer | Distributed Processing is included with Media Composer | Enterprise software subscriptions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy