SPARTANS FALL TO SEATTLE PACIFIC IN PRESEASON MATCH
LANGLEY, B.C. – Trinity Western's women's soccer team lost 4-1 to Seattle Pacific on Tuesday, seeing their preseason record fall to 1-2-2. AS IT HAPPENED. The Spartans were unable to come back after surrendering a goal in the seventh minute of the game. After Seattle Pacific managed to go up 4-0 the Spartans started to attack in threatening fashion, amassing a series of solid chances. Trinity Western's lone goal was converted by Anna Dunn (Edmonton), who neatly tucked the ball into the top-left corner off a pass received just inside the 18-yard box.gospartans.ca
