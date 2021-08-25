SPARTANS FALL TO SEATTLE PACIFIC IN PRESEASON MATCH

After almost three years of anticipation the Vancouver Whitecaps will finally face Pacific F.C in the Voyageur’s cup. Many people on twitter have been saying Pacific have the quality to give the Whitecaps some trouble. This may be a fun thing to say online with your friends but it is not likely to hold up to the harsh light of reality. They play the games for a reason, of course, so it’s possible Pacific gets an upset. But a serious analysis of the facts at hand can only lead one to conclude that is a very unlikely outcome.