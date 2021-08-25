Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

SPARTANS FALL TO SEATTLE PACIFIC IN PRESEASON MATCH

gospartans.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANGLEY, B.C. – Trinity Western's women's soccer team lost 4-1 to Seattle Pacific on Tuesday, seeing their preseason record fall to 1-2-2. AS IT HAPPENED. The Spartans were unable to come back after surrendering a goal in the seventh minute of the game. After Seattle Pacific managed to go up 4-0 the Spartans started to attack in threatening fashion, amassing a series of solid chances. Trinity Western's lone goal was converted by Anna Dunn (Edmonton), who neatly tucked the ball into the top-left corner off a pass received just inside the 18-yard box.

gospartans.ca

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Sports#Volleyball#Seattle Pacific#Trinity Western#Seattle Pacific#Spartans#Spartan Athletics#U Sports#Twu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerCourier-Express

Sneak peek: Fall sports start preseason

For the Redbank Valley and Union fall sports athletes, the preseason officially began Monday. While area golf teams started their schedules as early as Thursday, most teams start their regular season after Labor Day weekend, although the football regular season begins next Friday. Scrimmages are scheduled for this Saturday. Here’s...
MLSchatsports.com

Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Sporting Kansas City (5:30 p.m. Pacific)

The Portland Timbers are down bad right now. They just lost 6-2 to the Seattle Sounders, which is just about the last team that Portland would ever want to lose to. As our own Sam Svilar described it, giant multi-goal losses have become an all-too-common problem for the Timbers, who have significantly more losses by three goals or more than any MLS team this year.
San Francisco, CAusfdons.com

MSOC | Dons Fall to Spartans In First Action of 2021

SAN FRANCISCO – The University of San Francisco men's soccer team made its debut under the leadership of first year head coach Chris Brown on Wednesday evening hosting defending Western Athletic Conference champions San Jose State. The Dons battled, but fell 2-1 in the exhibition match at Negoesco Stadium. USF...
MLSchatsports.com

Crew collapses late, falls to Seattle Sounders 2-1

It happened again, but not in a good way. The Columbus Crew lost once a game, the team’s sixth defeat on the trot, dropping a 2-1 result to the Seattle Sounders. The Black & Gold took a second half lead, but couldn’t retain it, allowing the visiting Sounders to score two late goals to steal the win.
Tennisharkeraquila.com

Fall sports kickoff with preseason training

The upper school girls tennis, football, water polo, cheerleading, girls golf, girls volleyball and cross country teams began training in early August on campus to prepare for their upcoming matches. Girls tennis tryouts began on Aug. 12 and ended on Aug. 20 in preparation for their first away game against...
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Trojan girls soccer falls to Spartans in season opener

The New Castle High School girls soccer team got its 2021 regular season underway Tuesday night when visiting Connersville came to Neal Field. The Spartans dominated most of the action on both sides of the ball as the host Trojans made few forays deep into the Connersville end. As a...
Weatherford, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Brownwood tennis falls to Weatherford in weather-shortened match

WEATHERFORD – Thunderstorms again prevented the Brownwood High tennis team from getting a full day of action in, as Tuesday’s match with Class 6A Weatherford ended after just six matches and the contest against Argyle was cancelled. Brownwood dropped a 5-1 decision to Weatherford with the lone victory earned by...
Soccerchatsports.com

Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. Lyon (7:00 p.m. Pacific)

Portland Thorns FC will face off against Olympique Lyonnais Féminin tonight at 7 p.m. at Providence Park. The winner will have earned the title of best club in the world — or at least the winner of the WICC. It’s hard to get too objective with that, but either way, if the Thorns put on a good showing against Lyon, that will be an accomplishment in its own right.
Columbia, MOmutigers.com

Black Sweeps Gold, 3-0, in Annual Preseason Match

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- In Mizzou Volleyball's annual Black & Gold Scrimmage, Black claimed a 25-15, 25-22, 25-23, sweep behind a .293 attack. Junior Anna Dixon led the Black team with 14 kills while hitting .286. Dixon added five blocks and eight digs to cap off a stellar night. Freshman middle blocker Kayla Burbage added 11 kills for to hit .316 in her debut. Fellow freshman outside hitter Kaylee Cox chipped in nine kills and racked up 10 digs for the Black team. Senior Anna D'Cruz floored five kills and led all players in the match with six total blocks.
NFLchatsports.com

Lions reserves are no match for Steelers starters in preseason loss

Pittsburgh — While the Detroit Lions opted to rest many of the team's starters for Saturday's preseason game at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not. Detroit's backups proved no match as the Steelers built a 20-point lead at the half and held on for a 26-20 victory at Heinz Field.
Soccerchatsports.com

Pre Match: Vancouver Whitecaps Vs. Pacific F.C

After almost three years of anticipation the Vancouver Whitecaps will finally face Pacific F.C in the Voyageur’s cup. Many people on twitter have been saying Pacific have the quality to give the Whitecaps some trouble. This may be a fun thing to say online with your friends but it is not likely to hold up to the harsh light of reality. They play the games for a reason, of course, so it’s possible Pacific gets an upset. But a serious analysis of the facts at hand can only lead one to conclude that is a very unlikely outcome.
Soccerredstormsports.com

St. John’s Heads to Philadelphia for Showdown with Saint Joseph’s

Fresh off a 3-0 victory at Belson Stadium to open up the 2021 campaign, the St. John's women's soccer team will travel to The City of Brotherly Love for a Sunday afternoon matchup against Saint Joseph's. First kick is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sweeney Field and will be streamed...
Soccerpanthernow.com

FIU Men’s Soccer Dominates in Preseason Matches

After a quick summer break the FIU men’s soccer team kicked off their preseason with a set of three games from August 16 to August 20. Matching up with Atlantis Owls, Nova Southeastern Sharks, and the Stetson Hatters, the Panthers won all three games by a combined score of 15-2.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Post Match: Pacific FC outwork, outhustle MLS side

Well, we played ourselves, didn’t we? And I’m not just talking about the Eighty-Six Forever staff who unanimously saw this match go in another direction. The Vancouver Whitecaps, long of the MLS (relatively speaking), boasting an unheralded eight-game unbeaten streak (again, relatively speaking), would not lose to their baby brothers from the island; to Pacific FC, a club only part way through their third trip ‘round the sun, with a roster presently boasting no less than twelve players formerly affiliated with the Whitecaps, all of whom cut adrift at one point or another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy