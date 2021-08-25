Cancel
Meetrics Creates New Opportunities for Video Advertising

By PRNewswire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leading European Ad Verification provider expands its viewability technology with innovative viewability definitions called Advanced Video Metrics. The new metrics record to which extend video ads are viewable, audible and thus effective. Now the quality standards for viewable impressions can accurately reflect the conditions of a successful advertising touchpoint – even if these requirements strongly exceed international market standards.

