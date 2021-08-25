Performance Marketer DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to VP, Product Development

The realities of the Covid-19 pandemic have forced brands to re-evaluate how they conduct message testing and secure consumer feedback. Marketers need to reconsider both the changes in how their consumers live their lives and the ways in which their teams conduct message testing. Though some of the changes that brands have integrated into their process can be attributed to the pandemic, there are several changes that will forever be considered as a permanent best practice. In particular, the marketers who have come to rely on digital message testing tools are realizing that these tools have vastly improved their processes and are here to stay.