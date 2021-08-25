Cancel
Business

Performance Marketer DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to VP, Product Development

By prweb
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced that Niek Tijsen has been promoted to Vice President, Product Development. Tijsen was previously a partner relations manager, where he spent the last 2.5 years growing relationships with traffic sources(Google and Taboola) and independent marketing affiliates. Marketing Technology...

#Marketing Campaigns#Content Marketing#Digital Marketing#Vp#Product Development#Taboola#Castlabs#Ecommerce#First Media
