Hot Thursday

More rain is possible later today. Ida may or may not give us showers through mid-week. All eyes turn to Ida as we head into the work week. Today will be just another round of some showers and storms throughout the day. It will also be the last day in the 80s this week as things finally cool off. The remnants of Ida could give us some rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the track of Ida is trending more south, so it’s looking like we might not be seeing nearly as much rain. Our southern counties will have the best chance of receiving any rain from Ida. Starting tomorrow, highs remain in the 70s into our holiday weekend. Once Ida is out of here Wednesday, the rest of the week remains dry, sunny, and nice with low humidity and comfortable temperatures! This will be perfect weather to head out to the Canfield Fair, which starts on Wednesday!