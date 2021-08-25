Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Hot Thursday

By Mike Collier
kjrh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday will continue to be hot with highs near 100. Temps will gradually go down by the weekend in the middle 90s. Rain chances return by Monday of next week.

www.kjrh.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Related
Canfield, OH27 First News

Another round of scattered showers/storms for Monday

More rain is possible later today. Ida may or may not give us showers through mid-week. All eyes turn to Ida as we head into the work week. Today will be just another round of some showers and storms throughout the day. It will also be the last day in the 80s this week as things finally cool off. The remnants of Ida could give us some rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the track of Ida is trending more south, so it’s looking like we might not be seeing nearly as much rain. Our southern counties will have the best chance of receiving any rain from Ida. Starting tomorrow, highs remain in the 70s into our holiday weekend. Once Ida is out of here Wednesday, the rest of the week remains dry, sunny, and nice with low humidity and comfortable temperatures! This will be perfect weather to head out to the Canfield Fair, which starts on Wednesday!
Environmentkjrh.com

Isolated Afternoon T-Storms

Today will be partly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon showers and t-storms. Some could contain heavy downpours with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low 90s. Tuesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the middle 90s. The Labor Day weekend is also looking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy