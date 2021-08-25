Cancel
Custer County, NE

CEDC Hires Custer County Native As Executive Director

By Custer Economic Development Corporation
Sand Hills Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroken Bow – Custer Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) announced the hiring of Keith Ellis as its new Executive Director. Ellis, a native of Custer County and a 1974 Broken Bow graduate, brings a wealth of experience having spent over 30 years in economic development, business retention, workforce development and strategic planning and facilitation. His career includes stops as the CEO of the Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce and as the Director of Community and Economic Development for Twin Cities Development in Scottsbluff. However, the majority of his career Ellis worked for Nebraska Public Power District as an economic development consultant and a retail customer team leader.

sandhillsexpress.com

