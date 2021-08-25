Cancel
NO. 21-4-00529-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 5 days ago

NO. 21-4-00529-1 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON. CHUN F. COY, Deceased. The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

