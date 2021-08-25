Cancel
Video Games

It's Monster Hunter Rise x Street Fighter For 'Capcom Collab 3'

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Rise has been steadily serving up some fun free updates, including Capcom Collab additions that bring other popular IP into the game - last time we had Amaterasu from Okami. This time we get a bit of a blast from the past, as once again we're getting Monster Hunter x Street Fighter.

