Fierce Twitter debate after woman reveals how her wife loads the dishwasher

By Harriet Brewis
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnxOJ_0bcBBDXR00

We all have our own ways of doing things, especially when it comes to organisation, but one woman’s dishwasher -loading technique has left streams of social media users appalled.

A photo of the heavily-laden appliance was shared by her wife, Lee Beattie, who posted it to Twitter with the caption: “I married her before I ever saw her stack a dishwasher. I can’t take this anymore.”

The picture shows the machine looking fit to bust, loaded with two large pots placed over bowls, plates, a plastic cup and a colander, among other bits of crockery.

Beattie’s post racked up more than 64,600 likes and 4,500 retweets in a week, as viewers voiced their horror and bewilderment at the cluttered display.

"That’s not so much stacking as it is throwing the dishes at the dishwasher from across the room!" one wrote, while others said the sight made them feel “physically sick”.

“Dishwasher loading - in every marriage there’s one person who can and one person who can’t,” one user remarked, sharing a photo of their own machine.

“And if you’re not sure which you are, then you can’t,” they added.

Others joined in, posting pictures from their kitchens and condemning their other halves or colleagues for similarly eyebrow-raising approaches to stacking:

Others were divided over what items belong in a dishwasher in the first place.

“â€‹â€‹Looks to me as though space is limited, which leads to imperfect stacking,” one observed. “I would suggest adopting a ‘pans for the sink - plates for the dishwasher’ policy to mitigate this.”

But another replied: “What is the point of a dishwasher if you have to wash pots by hand?”

Meanwhile, others seemed confused as to what was wrong with the display, but fellow commentators were quick to clarify:

In the end, Beattie jokingly tried to get some perks off the back of all the hype.

Tagging Currys PC World , she asked: “Why have you not offered to send me a bigger dishwasher yet? Happy to hashtag ad.”

As far as we’re concerned, anyone who owns a dishwasher should feel pretty lucky, no matter how they stack it.

