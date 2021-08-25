Realme GT 5G goes on sale in India today

Spending anything above ~30k INR for a "premium" china phone is for people who are proud of their double digit IQ numbers. These phones might have really good specs on paper, but always remember that the materials that go into the build get their corners cut and long term software support is utter garbage for 99.9% of china phones. The companies here target mass producing 20+ handsets a year to create the illusion of choice rather than releasing a small number of models with proper support and reworking any longterm issues with updates or subsequent releases.