Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Morocco 'regrets' Algeria's decision to cut diplomatic ties

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqXdI_0bcBApkK00
Algeria Morocco Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra gestures as he reads a statement from the country's president in Algiers, Tuesday, Aug.24, 2021. Algeria's foreign minister said Tuesday that his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco "starting today," amid growing hostility between the North African neighbors. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum) (Fateh Guidoum)

RABAT, Morocco — (AP) — Morocco’s foreign ministry said early Wednesday that the country “regrets” the “completely unjustified" decision of neighboring Algeria to break off diplomatic relations.

Algeria formally announced the decision on Tuesday, citing a series of alleged hostile acts.

The move was “expected ... in view of the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks,” Morocco's foreign ministry said in a statement released overnight.

"Morocco categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts underlying it,” it said.

The move culminates a period of growing tension between the North African countries, which are mired in a decades-long feud, with their borders closed to each other.

The Algerian foreign minister notably denounced “massive and systematic acts of espionage” by Morocco, a reference to allegations that the kingdom’s security services used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware against its officials and citizens, the official APS news agency reported. Morocco adamantly denies such claims.

Other criticism ranged from reported remarks by Morocco’s U.N. ambassador in mid-July to recent comments by Israel's foreign minister on an historic visit to Morocco as part of both countries' normalization of ties.

Morocco and Israel are allies of Western nations, and the move risked complicating diplomacy in the region. Both are important in the fight against extremism in the nearby Sahel region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Foreign Relations#Diplomatic Ties#North African#Algerian#Israeli#Aps#U N#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Related
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Morocco Wants Strong Ties With Spain After Diplomatic Rift -King Says

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco is keen to strengthen ties with Spain after a rift between the two countries this spring, Moroccan King Mohammed said on Friday, though he added the crisis had shaken mutual trust. "We are keen today to strengthen (ties) bearing in mind the need for a common...
WorldVoice of America

Israel, Morocco Agree to Open Embassies, Says Israeli Foreign Minister

Israel and Morocco are moving ahead with plans to open their respective embassies, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Thursday during a trip to the North African country. Morocco, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, all agreed to normalize relations with Israel as part of the Abraham...
World104.1 WIKY

Israel’s top diplomat makes first visit to Morocco since upgrade in ties

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid departed for Morocco on Wednesday in what will be the first visit by Israel’s top diplomat since the two countries upgraded ties last year. Israel and Morocco agreed in December to resume diplomatic relations and re-launch direct flights under a deal brokered...
WorldRebel Yell

New cooperation agreements for Morocco and Israel

(Rabat) The heads of Israeli and Moroccan diplomacy signed agreements on political cooperation, aviation and culture in particular on Wednesday during the first visit by a senior Israeli official to Morocco, seven months after the normalization of relations between the two countries. Kaouthar OUDRHIRI Agence France-Presse. These agreements “will bring...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Lapid visits Morocco

For the first time in more than two decades, an Israeli foreign minister is visiting Morocco. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita welcomed Israel’s guest to Rabat. The Israeli government has spoken of a “historic” visit. Jair Lapid himself wrote on Twitter after arriving in Rabat that he was “proud to represent Israel on this historic visit”. The two states agreed last December to normalize their diplomatic relations. It was not only approved in Morocco. Prime Minister Saadeddine al Othmani, who belongs to the ruling Moderate Islamist Party for Justice and Development (PJD), declined to meet with Lapid. In all important political issues in Morocco, however, King Mohammed VI. The last word.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
U.S. PoliticsKEYT

Iran and Syria vow to confront U.S. sanctions

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran and Syria have vowed to take “mighty steps” to confront U.S. sanctions imposed on both countries, saying relations between the two regional allies will strengthen under Iran’s new leadership. The announcement was made by Iran’s new foreign minister, who began an official visit to Damascus on Sunday. Iran has been one of the Syrian government’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help President Bashar Assad’s troops in the 10-year civil war. Half a million have been killed in the conflict, and half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million has been displaced.
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Murdered Her Millionaire Husband and is now Contesting His Will

The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy