Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Canalys: Western Europe PC market grows 3% in Q2 2021, Apple and Lenovo tablets on the rise

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

IT takes 5hrs to boot up a clunky PC? My PC takes 5-8 minutes depending if their is an update... It is not literal. But literally, comparing 5-8mins to instant on.. its still bad.. real bad. Who wants to wait to boot up a 500 - 1200 watt monster.. just...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Western Europe#Ipad Apps#Skype#Iphone#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
TechnologyDigital Trends

Best back-to-school tablet deals and sales for 2021

The back-to-school tablet deals are in full swing and now is the perfect time to treat yourself to something new. If you’re looking through the back-to-school tablet sales and simply don’t know where to start, don’t worry! We’re here to find all the best offers for you as well as take a look at what to consider before you make a purchase. Whatever your budget or intentions, we’ve got you covered when it comes to finding the best back-to-school tablet deals for your needs. If you can’t decide between Android or iOS, or simply what size tablet you need, we’ll guide you through each step of the process. When it comes to the best tablet deals, we’ve got your back whether you’re looking for cheap iPad deals or cheap Android tablet deals.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mi Mix 4: Xiaomi’s top smartphone with a camera under the display

Xiaomi produces a cell phone with a selfie camera that sits under the display: The Mi Mix 4 is the new top smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, which now sells more cell phones than Apple on the world market. It costs the equivalent of up to 830 euros, but is currently only available for Xiaomi’s Chinese home market.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Best tablet deals for August 2021: The biggest discounts on Apple, Samsung and Microsoft devices

For years now, tech firms like Apple, Microsoft and Samsung have told us that the future of computing is tablets instead of laptops. They produce tablets with a broad range of screen sizes, features and prices; some can be bought with detachable keyboards, others have convenient kickstands, and many work with digital styluses, for unleashing your inner artist.
MarketsElectronic Engineering Times

Notebook PC Market Powered to Record Sales in Q2 2021 Despite Looming Supply Issues

Commercial customers preparing to return to work and upgrading towards more mobility were the main driving factors for commercial demand. Global notebook shipments reached 65.6 million units in the second quarter of 2021, up by 15% year-on-year, but down by 4% from the previous quarter as some parts of the world prepare to either go back to office or adopt a hybrid work system due to uncertainty in many markets, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

8th-gen. iPad refurbs hit the Apple Store from just $279

Eighth-generation iPad refurbs are now available directly from Apple, with prices starting at just $279. The devices look and work like new, and they’re backed by the same one-year warranty that covers brand-new units. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use our...
Technology9to5Mac

Q2 2021 iPad shipments in Western Europe up 73%; Mac up 11%

The latest data from Canalys estimates that Q2 2021 iPad shipments in Western Europe grew by a massive 73% year-on-year. Canalys says that this is partly explained by the popularity of the M1-powered iPad Pro models, but that a second factor proved key during the pandemic …. Namely, many have...
BusinessMacdaily News

Canalys: Apple holds No.2 spot in the U.S. PC market with 20.6% share

According to Canalys, the PC market in the U.S. grew 17% year-over-year in Q2 2021 with Apple retaining the No.2 spot in the U.S. PC market with 20.6% share. Total shipments of desktops, notebooks, tablets and workstations reached 36.8 million units. Notebooks were the best performers, with shipments up 27%...
BusinessSamMobile

Google’s taking the worst inspiration from Samsung in latest move

Google has been taking after Samsung for some time now. The company’s newly-announced Tensor chipset is seemingly based on an unreleased Exynos SoC, and reports claim that Samsung will make Google’s first foldable phone possible. In addition, Google worked closely with Samsung to develop Wear OS 3, and their collaboration continues across other fronts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy