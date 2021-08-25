Cancel
Realme GT 5G goes on sale in India today

By Sagar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Realme GT 5G announced in March will go on sale in India today starting at noon local time through Realme's official website, Flipkart, and mainline channels. The Realme GT 5G has two memory options - 8GB/128GB priced at INR37,999 ($510/€435) and 12GB/256GB priced at INR41,999 ($565/€480). The former is offered in Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver colors in India, while the latter only comes in Racing Yellow, which flaunts a Dual-Tone Leather Design.

