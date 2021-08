"LiVE is Smile Always ~Ladybug~" tour will resume on August 28-29 in Hokkaido. The official website for singer LiSA announced on Thursday that the singer will resume her "LiVE is Smile Always ~Ladybug~" arena concert tour in Hokkaido on August 28 and 29, after canceling the Fukuoka concerts scheduled for August 7 and 8. The site also revealed that she will slowly resume her activities, after she announced a hiatus earlier this month due to mental and physical fatigue. The announcement noted that she is now slowly recovering.